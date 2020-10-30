BEEVILLE – With five top-20 finishers, the Beeville boys cross country team finished as the runner-up in Group 1 of the Beeville Cross Country Invitational Oct. 10.
Trace Fox and Derick Gonzales led the way for the Trojans, helping the team to post a 57-point total and finished second to Tuloso-Midway.
Trace Fox recorded a fourth-place finish for the Trojans, clocking a time of 18 minutes, 37.33 seconds.
Gonzales finished 10th for Beeville with a time of 19:06.31.
Isaiah Rosales, Christopher Perez and Austin Hackney finished 12th, 15th and 16th, respectively, for Beeville. Rosales clocked a time of 19:23.89, while Perez finished in 19:29.22. Hackney registered a time of 19:39.45.
Rowdy Siddon finished 25th for Beeville, while Ryley Roschetzky was 29th.
Tuloso-Midway posted a team total of 30 points and boasted the top two finishers in Ivan Avila and Anthony Garrett.
Skidmore-Tynan finished fifth in the boys team standings in the group with 125 points.
Tevin Hernandez was the top finisher for the Bobcats, taking 18th in 19:50.36.
Justin Bronaugh finished 20th in 20:05.71, and Israel Garcia was 26th with a time of 20:42.63. Joe Eric Rivas was 30th in 21:17.35; Gavin Ochoa was 31st in 23:27.59, and Gage Ochoa was 33rd in 24:49.89.
Edna won the Group 2 boys team title with 48 points. Robstown was second, and Banquete finished third.
On the girls side, Skidmore-Tynan, led by Yaneli Aguilar and Natalie Garcia, finished third in the Group 1 team standings with 73 points.
Aguilar finished fourth for the Lady Cats, clocking a time of 14:05.64. Garcia finished eighth for Skidmore with a time of 14:17.09.
Maggy Moreman and Jasmine Terry both posted top-20 finishes with Moreman taking 15th in 14:54.71 and Terry taking 16th in 14:55.12.
Ella Nelson was 30th for Skidmore, while Adrianna Moron was 31st.
Beeville boasted the overall individual winner in the group with Jada Johnson claiming the gold medal.
The sophomore won the race with a time of 13:40.49, besting Tuloso-Midway’s Ellie Herrick by about a second.
T-M won the group team title with 23 points.
Beeville was fourth with 76 points.
Naomi Alaniz finished 14th for the Lady Trojans in 14:51.21. Amber Müller took 18th with a time of 15:24.94.
Caleigh Martin and Avery Silvas finished back-to-back in 21st and 22nd, respectively. Martin clocked 15:48.45, and Silvas posted a time of 15:49.31.
Alana Guerrero was 28th, and Kyla Kelley finished 29th for the Lady Trojans.
Poth won the Group 2 girls team title. Robstown finished second, and Edna was third.
