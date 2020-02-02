BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones boys soccer team has gone 3-7-1 over its first 11 matches of the 2020 season.
The Trojans own a pair of wins over Santa Gertrudis Academy, as well as a victory over Pleasanton.
They got their first win of the year over Santa Gertrudis at their own tournament the first weekend of January, the Beeville Trojan Soccer Cup.
Beeville blanked the Lions 4-0 at Veterans Memorial Stadium with Jacob Salazar and Diego Flores both scoring a pair of goals in the win. Arturo Zertuche had two assists, while Michael Williams and Salazar each recorded one assist.
Also at their own tourney, the Trojans lost in a penalty-kick shootout to Palacios after tying the Sharks 3-3 and lost 1-0 to Gregory-Portland.
In the loss to Palacios, Flores and Zertuche each had goals, as did Brandon Guerrero, who scored on a corner kick.
Zertuche and Salazar each had an assist for Beeville in that game.
On Jan. 7, the Trojans fell 2-1 to Pleasanton at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Flores had Beeville’s goal in the loss off an assist from Victor Danny Vasquez.
The Trojans then went 1-2 at the Pleasanton tournament over Jan. 10-11.
They lost to San Antonio Cole 3-1 with Flores scoring the lone goal on a feed from Malik Alabi.
They then beat Santa Gertrudis for a second time, this time by a 6-0 count. Salazar and Flores again both had two goals, while Alabi and Rowdy Siddon each scored once. Alabi, Zertuche, Flores, Vasquez, Dylan Hernandez and Erik Imes each had one assist in the win.
They finished the tournament with a 1-0 loss to La Vernia.
The Trojans lost 3-2 to Alice on Jan. 14. Salazar and Hernandez both scored goals for the Trojans with assists coming from Hernandez on Salazar’s goal and from Vasquez on Hernandez’s goal.
The Trojans went 1-1-2 at the Canyon Lake tournament over Jan. 16-18.
Their win was a 1-0 victory over Pleasanton. Salazar had the game-winning goal off an assist from Zertuche.
The loss was a 2-0 setback to San Antonio Christian.
The Trojans tied Bandera 1-1 and played Lampasas to a scoreless tie. Zertuche had the team’s goal in the tie with Bandera with Chris Cantu getting credit for the assist.