Two years ago, the Beeville Trojan soccer team made history by winning a district championship, but never got the chance to test its mettle in the postseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 Trojans made up for that missed opportunity for the 2020 squad.
Beeville, behind a pair of first-half goals and a nearly flawless performance from goalie Colin Gomez, won the program’s first bi-district championship with a 2-1 triumph over La Vernia at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field.
“It feels really great,” said junior captain Diego Flores, who starred as a freshman on that 2020 district championship-winning Beeville squad.
“We worked really hard. We didn’t give up. We played to the end. It feels really good.”
Flores had what proved to be the deciding goal in the Trojans’ victory.
Jesus Gamino put the Trojans on top in the third minute. Edward Brako served a cross into the box in front of the La Vernia goal and Gamino put it in the back of the net.
Then, in the 11th minute, Flores weaved through the Bear defense and split a double team before slipping one past the La Vernia keeper.
Beeville took that 2-0 lead into halftime and held it until the 43rd minute when La Vernia got its lone goal.
Gomez had kept a clean sheet up to that point despite facing an onslaught of shots from the Bears.
La Vernia outshot Beeville 19-7 in the first half and had put 24 shots on goal before finally beating Gomez.
The junior goalie didn’t allow another one past him, though.
In total, Gomez had 36 saves.
“It feels amazing,” Gomez said about how it felt to win a bi-district championship. “You know, we work hard each and every single day and I definitely think this is something that we’ve been working toward and something that we earned.”
He said it was “special” to be a part of the team that made history in Beeville.
“It means a lot. You know, it’s my first year out here. And it’s something huge that you know, I was able to be a part of, and I just love this team,” Gomez said.
“I honestly just can’t believe we actually did it,” Flores said afterward about winning a bi-district title.
The Trojans advanced to an area championship with the win.
They were slated to face Austin IDEA Montopolis on March 29 in Floresville with the winner advancing to the regional quarterfinals to face either Rockport-Fulton or Taylor.
