In its final road contest of the season, the Beeville boys basketball team picked up a district victory over Ingleside.
The Trojans fended off a second-half rally by the Mustangs to win 41-39 in Ingleside Feb. 9.
The win was Beeville’s second in three games and upped the Trojans’ mark to 8-14 overall and 3-8 in District 26-4A play.
The Trojans used a stout defensive effort, particularly in the first quarter, to beat the Mustangs.
They held the hosts to just one point in the opening period to go in front 9-1.
Ingleside whittled away at the eight-point lead over the next three quarters but ultimately came up short.
Both teams scored 14 points in the second quarter, giving Beeville a 23-15 lead going into halftime.
Ingleside won both quarters in the second half, outscoring Beeville 12-8 in the third quarter to get within 31-27 before winning the fourth 12-10.
Lazzaro Garcia finished as Beeville’s leading scorer in the victory, hitting three triples on his way to tallying 11 points.
Andre Trevino and Victor Gonzales both poured in nine points for the Trojans. Trevino hit one trey and added three 2-pointers, while Gonzales drilled three 3-pointers.
Jo’Sean Dembo added seven points to the cause for Beeville.
Beeville was slated to close out its season Feb. 12 with a home game against Sinton.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•