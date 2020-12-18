It took an extra four minutes, but the Beeville boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season last week on the road.
The Trojans got four points from three different players in the extra stanza to beat San Diego 59-55.
Beeville was held to just one first-quarter point, which was scored by Devin Smith, and trailed 6-1 going into the second.
The Trojans rallied to take the lead by halftime, though, outscoring the Vaqueros 15-7 in the second quarter for a 16-13 advantage.
San Diego then grabbed the lead again by the end of the third, pouring in 20 points compared to Beeville’s nine in the third for a 33-25 lead.
In the fourth, behind Lazz Garcia, Caleb Washington and Victor Gonzales, the Trojans outscored San Diego 21-13 to force an extra period.
In that extra stanza, Andre Trevino, Garcia and Joseph Dembo all scored four points, and Gonzales chipped in one point as Beeville outscored the Vaqueros 13-9.
Garcia finished as Beeville’s leading scorer in the win with 19 points.
Washington joined him in double figures with 10 point, while Gonzales scored nine points, all of which came in the second half and overtime.
William Harper hit a pair of triples and finished with eight points for Beeville.
