The Beeville girls soccer team’s return to Veterans Memorial Stadium after a five-game roadie in Pleasanton resulted in the team’s first tie of the year Jan. 11.
The Lady Trojans played to a 2-2 deadlock with visiting San Antonio Cole at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Beeville got goals from Carly Knapp and Jayden Ford, who left her normal spot as Beeville’s goalie during the second half to help out the Lady Trojan offense.
Ford also had the assist on Knapp’s goal.
Caleigh Martin earned the assist on Ford’s goal.
Ford allowed two goals and made one save during the first 40 minutes in net before Abigail Medellin came on to make three saves over the final 40 minutes.
Beeville moved to 3-3-1 on the year with the tie.
The Lady Trojans scored two wins in five matches at the Battle of the Brush Country Tournament Jan. 6-8.
Beeville beat Canyon Lake 3-1 on Jan. 7, then closed out play at the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Southside Jan. 8.
Emily Olivares scored twice to lead Beeville in the win against Canyon Lake. Jennifer Carrizales had the team’s other goal.
Knapp, Martin and Layla Ramon each had assists in the win.
Ford made seven saves to get the win in net.
Knapp had scored for Beeville in the win over Southside. The team’s second goal came via an own goal by the Lady Cardinals.
Martin picked up the assist on Knapp’s goal.
Ford stopped three shots in goal to get the win. It was also her second shutout of the year.
Beeville lost to Uvalde Jan. 6 by a 1-0 count, and fell to El Paso Austin 2-0 on Jan. 7. The Lady Trojans also lost to Medina Valley 3-1 on Jan. 8.
Ford made 13 saves in the loss to Uvalde, and had 11 stops in the loss to Austin. Against Medina Valley, she had two saves.
Ramon had the team’s lone goal against Medina Valley with the assist going to Knapp.
