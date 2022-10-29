The Beeville Lady Trojans and Trojans qualified for the Region IV-4A cross country meet by finishing second in the District 30-4A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 13 in Ingleside.
Beeville’s Jada Johnson was second with a time of 12 minutes, 51 seconds in the 2-mile girls race. The Lady Trojans, who finished with 42 points, were also led by Noemi Alaniz (6th, 13:31), Erin Rivas (8th, 13:35), Avery Silvas (10th, 13:49), Jayden Ford (16th, 14:21), Mikayla Cascarano (22nd, 15:07) and Caleigh Martin (23rd, 15:07).
Sinton won the team title with 26 points.
In the boys 3-mile race, Beeville finished third with 57 points. Ingleside won with 40 points and Calhoun was second with 56.
Beeville’s Angel Alba won the race in 17:43 and teammate Isaiah Rosales was ninth in 18:58. Other Trojan runners were Rowdy Siddon (12th, 19:26), Trace Fox (17th, 19:58), Ethan Moreno (18th, 20:03) and Ryley Roschetzky (22nd, 21:14).
The Lady Trojans and Trojans will compete in the Region IV-4A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 24 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Beeville won the JV boys team title with 26 points. The Trojans were led by Bryce Hranicky (1st, 20:17), Joe Gonzales (2nd, 21:04), Haiden Martin (6th, 23:34), Enrique Solis (7th, 23:50), Trevor Fox (10th, 26:08) and Daniel Triplet (13th, 35:54).
Beeville also won the JV girls title with 15 points. Leading the Lady Trojans were Khloe Avalos (1st, 14:41), Akylie Munoz (15:06), Aaralyn Del Bosque (3rd, 15:12), Kyla Kelly (4th, 16:59), Alexis Fuentes (5th, 17:46), Adriana Olea (6th, 18:48) and Daniella Martinez (7th, 20:19).
In the boys eighth-grade race, Moreno’s William Fritz finished seventh in 13:47. Following Fritz were teammates Jacob Balderas (10th, 14:05), Trip Munoz (13th, 15:31) and Wyatt Towner (16th, 16:52).
Moreno’s Aaron Gonzales was 12th in 17:34 and Selena Villegas was 14th in 18:44 in the eighth-grade girls race.
Moreno finished third in the seventh-grade boys team standings. Leading Moreno were Cain Salinas (6th, 14:18), Deacon Green (7th, 14:24), Ben Brannon (8th, 14:38), Gabe Luke (10th, 14:51), Michael Carlson (12th, 16:06), Jared Herrera (15th, 20:53) and Jeremiah Galvan (17th, 23:45).
Moreno’s Kaylee Ford was fifth in the seventh-grade girls event in 15:05 and followed by teammates Valerie Mata (10th, 16:24), Leia Rivera (16th, 17:26) and Devany Garza (23rd, 18:45).