Noah Salas won in No. 1 singles and teamed with Taegan Cochran to take a victory in No. 1 doubles and lead Beeville to a 10-1 team tennis triumph over Corpus Christi Miller on Aug. 22.
Salas won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0. Salas and Cochran coasted to a 6-0, 6-1 victory in No. 1 doubles.
Overall, Beeville defeated Miller in 16 of 19 matches.
Beeville swept the boys singles matches.
Other boys singles winners were No. 2 Gus Rucker 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Cochran 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Jordan Padron 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Aaron Rosas 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 Ransom McElwain 6-1; Andrew Rico 6-0; Ayden Salazar 6-1; and Javier Sanchez 4-0.
Padron and McElwain combined to win their No. 2 doubles match, and Rosas and Rico won their No. 3 doubles match. Also winning for Beeville in boys doubles were Joe Gonzales and Noah Lindsey.
Beeville won four of the seven girls singles matches.
No. 2 Layla Ramon won 6-0, 6-2, and No. 3 Ava-Chanel Olivares won 5-7, 6-0, 7-3.
Other girls singles winners for Beeville were No. 6 Krislynn Cuellar 6-1, Kaitlynn Martinez 6-3, and Lexy Garza 4-1.
Beeville’s Lila McFall was beaten in No. 1 singles 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; No. 4 Ximena Esquivel lost 6-2, 6-0; and No. 5 Victoria Pena fell 6-1, 6-2.
The Beeville girls swept all three doubles matches. Ramon and Olivares won 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 match; Martinez and Esquivel won 6-1, 6-4 in the No. 2 match; and Allison Arthur and Gabby Estrada teamed to win the No. 3 match 6-2, 6-2.
McFall and Rucker combined to win the No. 1 mixed doubles match 6-0, 6-0.