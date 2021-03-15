Visiting Ingleside scored six times in the first inning and had two other innings with three or more runs to spoil the district debut of the Beeville softball team March 2.
Ingleside turned 12 hits into 14 runs to win 14-4 in five innings over the Lady Trojans in the District 26-4A debut for both teams at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex.
The visitors scored six times in the first, four times in the second, once in the third and then three more times in the fifth to secure the win.
Beeville got a run back in the first, then scored its other three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Melina Ramirez drove home the run in the first, plating Allie Estrada with an RBI groundout to third.
In the fourth inning, Asia Molina led off with a triple to right, then scored when Maggie Martinez hit a single to right side.
Martinez scored two batters later when Zelda Salazar grounded out to third.
Beeville’s final run of the game came from Estrada, who came around to score following a triple into right.
Estrada finished the game 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Molina and Martinez both went 1 for 3 with one run scored.
Martinez, Ramirez and Salazar each had one RBI.
In the circle, Carolina Esquivel took the loss, allowing 14 runs on 12 hits, striking out two and walking two in five innings.
The loss dropped Beeville to 6-4 overall.
Lady Trojans finish third at own tourney
Beeville finished third at its own tournament, the annual Trojan Throwdown, to end the month of February.
Santa Gertrudis Academy won the team championship, while Gregory-Portland finished second and Carroll finished fourth.
Beeville won four of its five contests at the tournament.
On the first day, Feb. 25, Beeville bested former district foe Orange Grove 14-10 with Molina lifting the Lady Trojans to the victory on the strength of a walk-off grand slam.
On the second day, the Lady Trojans downed London 5-2 and Bay City 8-1.
On the final day of the tournament, Beeville splits its two contests. The Lady Trojans opened the day with a 14-4 victory over Providence, but fell 8-2 to Gregory-Portland in their final contest at the tourney.
Individual statistics for each game were unavailable at press time.
