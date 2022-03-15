The Beeville softball team’s District 26-4A opener did not go as planned.
Ingleside went in front for good in the bottom of the second inning on its way to a 13-4 win over the Lady Trojans in Ingleside.
The Lady Mustangs scored twice in the opening inning, but Beeville took the lead in top of the second when Sadie Lugo scored on a passed ball, Ciara Moreno scored on an RBI single by Tempist Gonzales, and Alyssa Salinas and Gonzales scored on an RBI single by Shelby Gutierrez.
Ingleside responded by scoring four in its half of the inning to retake the lead, 6-4.
The Mustangs then got another run in the third before striking for six runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Gutierrez and Salinas both finished the game 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Lady Trojan offense. Gutierrez drove in two runs, while Salinas scored once.
Moreno was 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Gonzales was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Paulina Esquivel shouldered the loss in the circle after giving up 13 runs (five earned) on 12 hits in six innings of work. She struck out seven.
Lady Trojans win twice in five games at own tourney
Beeville went 2-3 at its own tournament played Feb. 24-26.
The Lady Trojans picked up wins over Veritas Academy 6-3 and Orange Grove 12-7.
In the win over Veritas Academy, Beeville scored three times in both the first and third innings to pick up the win.
Veritas scored three in the first to take the lead, but Beeville scored the next six runs after that.
Chelsea Cantu was the offensive hero for Beeville with her game-winning three-run home run in the third inning that plated Gutierrez and Asia Molina.
The Lady Trojans racked up 12 runs over just two innings to beat Orange Grove.
They scored six times in both innings.
Melina Ramirez, Esquivel, Salinas, Gutierrez and Ty Hernandez each drove in runs during the six-run first. Ramirez hit an RBI triple to plate Abigail Medellin for the first run of the game.
In the second inning, Hernandez hit a two-run single, while Ramirez and Gutierrez both hit RBI singles. Alex Barrera hit an RBI sacrifice fly to plate a run as well.
The Lady Trojans lost Santa Gertrudis Academy 3-0, Pearsall 3-0 and Bay City 9-2.
Barrera had Beeville’s lone RBI in the loss to Bay City with a single that plated Salinas in the second inning.
