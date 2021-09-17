Beeville’s Noemi Alaniz and Jada Johnson teamed up to lead the Trojan cross country program in a unique relay-style 4-mile event in George West Aug. 28.

The duo teamed up to clock a time of 26 minutes, 6 seconds over the 4-mile course to finish as the runner-up in the varsity girls standings.

Caleigh Martin and Erin Rivas finished fourth for the Lady Trojans, clocking a time of 26:42.

In the varsity boys event, Beeville boasted the third- and fourth-place duos.

Rowdy Siddon and Angel Alba finished third for the Trojans in 22:32, while Trace Fox and Darrian Munoz teamed to finish fourth in 23:45.

The team of Taegan Cochran and Emmanuel Liserio clocked 23:55, but did not place.

In the junior varsity girls race, Erin Trice and Alana Guerrero finished in 28:56 to take second place.

Kyla Kelley and Samantha Ziegler clocked 32:07 together, while Daniella Martinez and Aubry Rodriguez finished in 37:54.

Kevin J. Keller is the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing and the editor of the Beeville Bee-Picayune. He can be reached by email at sports@mysoutex.com or by phone at 361-343-5223, or you can follow him on Twitter @beepicsports.