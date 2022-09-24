Beeville edged past Corpus Christi West Oso 10-9 in team tennis competition on Aug. 29 in Beeville. Beeville’s girls won five of six singles matches. No. 2 Layla Ramon defeated Sierra Reyes 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Ava-Chanel Olivares beat Ginger Figueroa 6-4, 7-4; No. 4 Sofia Alaniz won over Dezirea Coleman 6-1, 6-2; No. 5 Krislynn Cuellar beat Mia Benavidez 6-1, 6-0; and No. 6 Kaitlynn Martinez defeated Reanna Garcia 6-1, 6-2. Beeville had two victories in boys singles. No. 4 Jordan Padron outlasted Jashaud Johnson 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; and No. 5 Aaron Rosas defeated Jordan Cox 6-0, 6-2. Beeville’s Lila McFall and Augustus Rucker teamed for an 8-2 win in mixed doubles over Clara Roznovsky and Nick Martinez. Beeville had two wins in girls doubles. Alaniz and Destinee Gonzales defeated Figueroa and Coleman 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles and Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada beat Benavides and Garcia 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles. Beeville (2-0) will return to action on Sept. 19 when it hosts Rockport-Fulton at 4:30 p.m. •cslavik@mysoutex.com•