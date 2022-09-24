The Beeville Lady Trojans won two of five matches at the Goliad Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 25 and 27.
Beeville ended the tournament with a 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Victoria St. Joseph.
Harper Green had 10 kills and seven digs. Aaralyn Del Bosque recorded nine digs, two assists, and one kill; Carrah Davis had five kills; Brittany Auzston tallied three kills; Jaida Gonzales had 11 blocks; Jayden Ford posted six blocks and two kills; and Abby Del Bosque had five digs and four blocks.
Earlier on Aug. 27, Beeville fell 25-19, 25-16 to Calhoun.
Green had four kills and three digs, and two assists. KJ Carascaro had three aces and four assists.
On Aug. 25, the Lady Trojans fell to Goliad 25-8, 25-13.
Green had three kills, one dig, and one block. Cascarano tallied two assists and Cylee Lopez had seven digs.
Beeville bounced back to defeat Three Rivers 25-20, 27-25.
Green had six kills, Abby Del Bosque added five, and Jaida Gonzales and Davis each had four. Lopez recorded three aces.
The Lady Trojans later lost 25-27, 25-9, 15-9 to Banquete.
Harper and Gonzales each had six kills, and Carascaro added five assists. Lopez had 15 digs and Harper recorded 14.