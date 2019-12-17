LAREDO – The Beeville girls basketball team picked up three wins in five games last weekend at the Border Olympics tournament.
The Lady Trojans earned victories over Edcouch-Elsa, King and La Joya. The team’s two losses were to Laredo Nixon and defending 6A state champion Converse Judson.
Led by senior post Kamaria Gipson, the Lady Trojans opened tournament play with a dominating win over Edcouch-Elsa last Thursday, 59-14.
Beeville built a 17-2 lead in the opening quarter and then pushed its lead to 31-8 by halftime.
The Lady Trojans outscored Edcouch 11-2 in the third quarter and 17-4 in the fourth quarter.
Gipson outscored Edcouch by herself, pouring in a game-best 32 points, including 22 in the opening half.
Amidy Moreno came off the bench to add eight points, while Tori Garza chipped in four points in the win.
Aaralyn Del Bosque, Cylee Lopez and Veronica Soliz each scored three points for the team.
Converse Judson handed the Lady Trojans their first loss of the season later that same day, 48-32.
Judson held a three-point lead, 17-14, after one, but Beeville tied the game by halftime, 29-29.
Judson then held Beeville without a field goal in the third quarter while it built a 41-32 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, Judson held Beeville scoreless to pull away for the win.
Gipson scored 17 of the team’s 32 points, all of which came in the first half.
Camryn Longoria also reached double figures with 10.
Tori Garza scored Beeville’s only points in the second half and finished the game with five points on a 5-for-5 performance at the free throw line.
On the second day of the tournament, Beeville dominated King before falling to a hot-shooting Nixon squad.
The Lady Trojans nearly doubled-up King, downing the Lady Mustangs 54-28.
They led 13-5 after one quarter and held a 32-11 advantage at halftime. The two teams deadlocked at 8-8 in the third before Beeville won the fourth quarter 14-9.
Gipson paced Beeville with 36 points.
Garza chipped in five points, while Jade Del Bosque and A. Del Bosque scored four points apiece.
Longoria added three and Moreno contributed two points.
Later that day, Nixon hit 10 first-half triples on its way to beating the Lady Trojans 52-42.
Nixon led 20-9 after one quarter of play, but Beeville trimmed its deficit to 32-26 by halftime.
Nixon pushed its advantage back to 11 after three quarters before Beeville won the fourth by a point.
Nixon hit a total of 15 3-pointers in the victory.
Garza had a team-best 12 points in the loss, while Gipson contributed 10 points.
Jessica Barrera scored eight points, J. Del Bosque scored six and Longoria chipped in four.
On the final day of the tournament, Beeville romped past La Joya, 55-28.
Beeville, which led 14-8 after one, pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring La Joya 18-7.
The Lady Trojans won the third quarter 10-6 and the fourth quarter 13-7.
Gipson matched the entire La Joya team with a game-best 28 points in the victory.
J. Del Bosque was also in double figures with 10, while Garza scored six points.
Barrera contributed three points, while Lopez, Soliz, Moreno and Longoria had two points apiece.
Beeville improved to 9-2 on the season with the victory.
Beeville 54, Tuloso-Midway 45
The Lady Trojans earned what could be considered their best win of the season thus far on Dec. 3 with a road win over Tuloso-Midway.
The host Cherokees scored the first 10 points of the game, but Beeville rallied back and had the game tied at 26 apiece by halftime.
T-M led by a point after three quarters, but Beeville won the final period 20-10 to secure the victory over the Cherokees, who are ranked 20th in this week’s TABC 5A state poll.
Gipson scored a game-best 32 points to pace Beeville in the win.
J. Del Bosque joined her in double figures with 14. Garza and Lopez added three apiece, while Soliz scored two points.