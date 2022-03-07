Beeville’s girls powerlifting team added a second team championship to its 2022 resume on Feb. 19, winning the Bears Loaded Invitational hosted by West Oso.
Six Lady Trojans won individual championships as Beeville posted a winning total of 52 points to claim the team title.
Alizen Moreno, Cyrianna Serrano, Jennifer Rodriguez, Sophie Sanchez, Mya Martin and Lilliana Flores all won titles for Beeville.
Moreno won the 114-pound championship, posting a winning total of 775 pounds. She squatted 305, pressed 155 and pulled 315 in the deadlift.
Serrano claimed the title at 132 with a 735-pound total. She squatted 270, pressed 180 and pulled 285 in the deadlift.
The 148-pound title went to Rodriguez thanks to a 685 total. She posted reps of 275 in the squat, 150 in the bench press and 260 in the deadlift.
Sanchez scored the gold at 181 with her winning total of 830 pounds. She squatted 350, pressed 155 and deadlifted 326.
Martin was the champion at 220 with a 940-pound total, winning the gold on the body-weight tiebreaker over teammate Mikaitlyn Anderson. Martin squatted 380 and pressed 235, then pulled 325 in the deadlift to forge the tie with Anderson. Anderson boasted reps of 405 in the squat and 240 on the bench, then pulled 295.
Flores rounded out the list of champions, taking the 259-pound crown with an 845 total. She squatted 350, pressed 210 and pulled 285.
Tlyssa Gomez added a third-place finish for Beeville at 148. She posted a total of 525 pounds.
Nysa Huq and Kelly San Miguel each added one point to the team total with fifth-place finishes. Huq was fifth at 105 with a 590 total and San Miguel took fifth at 132 with a 620 total.
Yuritzia Luna was seventh at 181 for Beeville.
Skidmore-Tynan finished third in the team standings at the event with 31 points.
Karelen Bastida, Marina Lopez and Chloe Gibson led the way for the Ladycats, winning individual titles.
Bastida claimed gold in the 97-pound weight class. She posted a 555 total on lifts of 215 in the squat, 125 in the bench press and 215 in the deadlift.
Lopez claimed the gold at 105 thanks to a 685 total. She squatted 270, pressed 135 and deadlifted 280.
Gibson was the gold medalist at 123 with a 790 total. She hit reps of 325 in the squat, 165 in the bench press and 300 in the deadlift.
Ariann Cisneros and Skylette Cisneros both won bronze medals for the Ladycats. Ariann won hers at 132 with a 685 total and Skylette won hers at 165 with a 730 total.
Paula Gonzales took fourth at 105 with a 620 total, while Sivounay Ramirez was fourth at 165 with a 695 total.
Lilyanna Hernandez took sixth at 132.
On the boys side of the event, Skidmore-Tynan’s Kristopher Laughlin was the lone competitor from the county.
Laughlin won the gold medal for the Bobcats in the 181-pound weight class.
He squatted 450 pounds, pressed 295 pounds and then deadlifted 475 pounds to post a winning total of 1,220 pounds.
Hodge claims bronze in San Diego
Pettus’ Marcella Hodge won a bronze medal at the third iteration of the Brush Country Classic hosted by San Diego.
Hodge posted a total of 615 pounds to take third in the 181-pound weight class. She opened with a 230 squat, then pressed 140 pounds before deadlifting 245.
