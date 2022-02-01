The Beeville girls basketball team continued its unbeaten run through District 26-4A play on Jan. 18.
The Lady Trojans routed Ingleside at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium 72-30 to start the second round of district play.
Beeville upped its mark to 25-2 overall and 7-0 in district play with the loss.
Beeville is currently ranked in the top 15 in both of the statewide 4A polls. The Lady Trojans are ninth in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll and 13th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
The outcome of the team’s latest win was never in doubt after the first quarter.
The Lady Trojans limited Ingleside to just four points in the opening quarter and led 17-4 going into the second.
The hosts tacked 12 onto that lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 18-6 for a 35-10 advantage.
Beeville then won the third quarter 15-13 and rolled to a 22-7 win in the final period to provide the final margin.
Carrah Davis was the lone Lady Trojan in double figures, pouring in a game-best 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting on the night.
Nine other Lady Trojans had at least three points in the win, including Cylee Lopez, who scored nine points to go with seven steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Kaydence Menchaca scored eight points and had five steals and four boards, while Megan Del Bosque and Camryn Longoria both had seven points.
Longoria added six rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks.
Aaralyn Del Bosque had six points and three steals; Asia Molina added five points and three rebounds in her return from an injury; and Danielle Goznales scored four points and grabbed five boards.
Jaida Gonzales had three points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Brittany Auzston also had three points.
