The top spot in the District 28-4A girls soccer standings again features two teams thanks to a win by the Beeville Lady Trojans March 2.
Beeville avenged an earlier one-goal loss to Rockport-Fulton on that day, winning 1-0 over the Lady Pirates at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The win pushed Beeville back into a tie atop the district standings with Rockport-Fulton with four contests remaining for each team.
Jacey Taylor provided the winning goal for her side, scoring in the 60th minute off a feed from Ariceli Garcia.
The Lady Trojans dominated possession of the ball, allowing just three shots on goal by the Lady Pirates.
Jayden Ford kept her sheet clean by stopping all three of those shots to earn the win in net.
The victory avenged Beeville’s 3-2 loss in Rockport on Feb. 25.
The triumph came just three days after Beeville routed visiting Calhoun on the same field on Feb. 27.
The Lady Trojans scored four times in the first half and five more times in the second half to win 9-0.
Taylor had a hat trick plus one to lead the Beeville offense. She scored twice in the first half in the eighth and 25th minutes, then added two second-half goals in the 61st and 66th minutes.
Jennifer Carrizales added a pair of goals, striking in the 33rd minute and then again in the 70th minute.
Nickole Stroman converted in the 30th minute; Brianna Olivares scored in the 51st minute, and Kinlee Ramon found the net in the 80th minute.
Garcia, Olivares, Ramon and Taylor each had one assist in the victory.
Ford stopped the only shot she faced to keep a clean sheet and get the win.
