BEEVILLE – The ugliest of ugly starts befell the Beeville girls basketball team Friday night, but somehow the Lady Trojans managed to find a way to weather the storm and stay unbeaten in District 31-4A play.
The state-ranked Lady Trojans overcame three-point first quarter to claim a 42-30 victory over visiting Rockport-Fulton at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
“We just got off to a slow start and none of our shots were falling,” said Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma. “But, defense kept us in the game and we were fortunate that we were only down five points.
“I just told the girls to keep playing and, the second quarter, shots started falling and we jumped out to an 11-point lead by halftime.”
Beeville improved to 24-2 overall and closed out the first half of district play with a perfect 7-0 record.
The Lady Trojans, who are ranked fourth in both the TGCA and TABC 4A state polls this week, are two games clear of West Oso and Robstown atop the district standings.
Robstown, Oso and Sinton are all 5-2 in district play and tied for second.
Rockport had the Beeville faithful fearing the worst in the first quarter on Friday night.
The Lady Pirates shut down Kamaria Gipson in the post and watched the rest of the Lady Trojans struggle from the perimeter.
By the end of the first, the visitors held an 8-3 advantage.
Cylee Lopez came off the bench to provide the spark the Lady Trojans needed in the second quarter.
The freshman guard poured in eight points in the period, which fueled a 20-point offensive outburst by the Lady Trojans.
“Cylee has been a big addition,” said Yuma. “It’s a change of pace when she goes in.”
On the other end, Rockport struggled to find points, scoring just four on one 3-pointer and a free throw.
Beeville led 23-12 at halftime.
Rockport-Fulton won the third quarter by a point, but Beeville took the fourth by two points.
Lopez finished as Beeville’s leading scorer for the game, tallying 14 points for the second straight game.
Gipson added 10 points for the Lady Trojans, while Camryn Longoria scored eight points.
Tori Garza added six points, while Jade Del Bosque scored four points.
Beeville 60, Orange Grove 23
The Lady Trojans ran away from the Lady Bulldogs in Orange Grove last Tuesday.
Beeville, behind a trio of triples from Del Bosque, ran off 17 in the opening quarter to take a 17-6 lead.
Lopez fueled things in the second quarter, hitting a pair of treys on her way to 10 points in the period as Beeville pushed its advantage to 40-13.
The Lady Trojans won each of the final two quarters as well, outscoring OG 9-3 in the third and 11-7 in the fourth quarter.
Lopez finished with a team-best 14 points, while Del Bosque poured in 12 points.
Lauren Aguirre recorded her first career double-digit performance with 10 points, all of which came in the second half.
Gipson finished the game with nine points, while Amidy Moreno had six, and Garza and Longoria both added four points.