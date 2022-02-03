The Beeville girls soccer team sandwiched a 1-0 win between a pair of shutout losses at the Corpus Christi ISD tournament Jan. 13-15.
The Lady Trojans earned a shutout win over Corpus Christi King for its lone win at the tournament.
After a scoreless first half, Beeville broke through with the game-winning goal in the second half with freshman Liliana Martinez scoring off a feed from fellow freshman Reagan Norquist.
Jayden Ford earned the win in net for the Lady Trojans, stopping all nine of the shots she faced from the Lady Mustangs.
Beeville opened play at the tournament with a 6-0 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Jan. 13.
The Lady Eagles scored three times in each half to get the win over Beeville.
Ford made four saves in net for the Lady Trojans.
Beeville closed out play at the tournament with a 4-0 loss to Bastrop Jan. 15.
Ford made 14 stops in taking the loss in goal.
The Lady Trojans are now 4-5-1 overall on the year. They are slated to open District 28-4A play Feb. 4 at home against Rockport-Fulton.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•