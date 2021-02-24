Beeville’s girls soccer team rolled to a shutout win over Palacios at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Feb. 9.
The Lady Trojans blanked the visiting Sharkettes 6-0, upping their mark to 9-3 on the season.
Beeville put the game out of reach in the opening half, scoring five times for a 5-0 halftime advantage.
Jacey Taylor put the Lady Trojans in front in the sixth minute, then Kinlee Ramon followed with a goal in the eighth minute to make it 2-0.
Taylor and Ariceli Garcia doubled the Beeville lead in the 12th minute as both scored goals to make it a 4-0 game.
Just before the end of the half, Brianna Olivares punched one past the Palacios keeper in the 40th minute to make it 5-0.
Caleigh Martin became the fifth different Lady Trojan to find the net on the evening, scoring in the 56th minute to finish out the scoring.
Taylor had the assist on the goals by Ramon, Garcia, Olivares and Martin.
Olivares and Ramon had the assist on Taylor’s two goals.
Jayden Ford and Kylie Cantu split time in net for the Lady Trojans. They both played 40 minutes and each made one save.
