Throughout the latter half of its season, the Beeville girls soccer team faced a deficit just one time.
Beeville was usually the team striking early to put the pressure on its opponents.
Somerset turned the tables on the Lady Trojans in their bi-district showdown March 25, but Beeville proved to have the moxie to survive and fight back to get the win.
Beeville scored the final three goals after falling behind 1-0 to win 3-1 over the Lady Dogs at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field and claim its second bi-district title in four years.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said Lady Trojan senior Kinlee Ramon about winning the bi-district title. “That game was just really hectic and really emotional because we had issues with the ref. But we fought and we pulled out the win.
“I’m just so proud of all of us.”
Ramon played a central role in the victory, posting a pair of assists, including one on what proved to be the game-winning goal in the second half.
She threaded a through ball between two Somerset defenders to freshman striker Emily Olivares, who beat the Somerset goalie for Beeville’s go-ahead goal.
“I was patient. I dribbled up. I waited. I saw Emmi and I just went for it,” Ramon said about the play. “And then she just bent it right around that keeper.”
Olivares said the play developed so fast that she had trouble even remembering the specifics of it afterward.
“Honestly, it happened really fast,” the freshman said. “(Ramon) gave me the pass and I stopped it with my stomach and then I shot it in. It was really fast. I saw an open goal to the right side and I just went for it.”
While it went fast for Olivares, it developed in slow motion in the eyes of Lady Trojan Gabby Chapa, who skipped down the sideline calling Ramon’s pass “beautiful.”
“Our midfield was pretty much by themselves,” the coach said. “Kinlee got the ball and she saw that Emmi had one defender on her and she passed that through ball right in front of her and Emmi was able to beat the goalie.”
The goal in the 64th minute broke a 1-1 tie and put Beeville in front for good.
Somerset put Beeville on its heels with a goal in the third minute, but the Lady Trojans didn’t panic.
In the 13th minute, Ramon and her sister, Layla, came up clutch for the Lady Trojans.
Following a handball call against the Somerset goalie, K. Ramon sent an indirect free kick into the box and L. Ramon redirected into the net for the game-tying goal.
“I’m beyond proud because (Somerset’s early goal) easily could have put us down, but we kept fighting and we got that goal,” Chapa said.
K. Ramon, who was a starter as a freshman on Beeville’s last bi-district championship team, said it was just a matter of staying focused on the task at hand.
“We just kept our energy up. And we just had our eyes on the prize. We knew we were coming to win,” she said. “We just pushed and fought to the very end and we knew what we came for.
“We came to win. And so that really kept us driven throughout the whole game.”
The match went to halftime tied at 1-1.
Chapa changed up the offensive strategy to offset Somerset’s focus on Olivares, and the move paid off.
The Lady Trojans got several good looks at the net before finally converting in the 64th minute to move in front.
Olivares added her second goal of the night in the 74th minute, turning a through ball from Taylor Danysch into a Lady Trojan goal to make it 3-1.
The Lady Trojans advanced to the area round of the 4A state playoffs with the win. They were slated to face Canyon Lake in Floresville for an area championship on March 29.
The winner would advance to face either Uvalde or Boerne in the regional quarterfinals.
