Beeville’s girls soccer team opened District 28-4A play with a home victory over Palacios Feb. 8.
The Lady Trojans blanked visiting Palacios 4-0 to improve to 1-0 in district play on the year.
Emily Olivares gave the Lady Trojans all they would need to pick up the victory early in the first half.
She converted in the 13th minute to give Beeville a 1-0 advantage.
Allison Arthur extended the lead in the 32nd minute, helping Beeville take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Kinlee Ramon did the rest of the scoring for the Lady Trojans, converting in the 55th and 66th minutes in the second half to finish off the scoring.
Olivares and Ramon both had one assist in the win, while Layla Ramon had two assists for the Lady Trojans.
Jayden Ford claimed her fourth shutout win of the year, stopping all five shots she faced from the Sharkettes.
Beeville improved to 5-5-1 on the year with the victory.
