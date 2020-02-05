KINGSVILLE – With three starters in double figures and two other players coming up just two shy of that mark, the Beeville Lady Trojans recorded a season high on the scoreboard in a lopsided win Friday night.
The Lady Trojans parlayed a 31-point third quarter into an 83-35 win over the Kingsville Lady Brahmas.
The 83-point total is 12 better than the team’s previous best of 71 in wins over Goliad in November and then Three Rivers in December.
It is also the most points scored in a single game by a Paul Yuma-coached Lady Trojan squad.
Kamaria Gipson and Camryn Longoria combined for 17 points in the first quarter as the Lady Trojans built a 19-4 lead.
Beeville scored 19 more in the second quarter, pushing its lead to 38-13 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Gipson scored 12 points and Jade Del Bosque hit three triples on her way to 10 points as the Lady Trojans outscored Kingsville 31-6.
Beeville then added 14 more points in the fourth quarter to reach 83.
Gipson finished the game with a team-best 27 points.
Longoria tallied 17 points, while Del Bosque finished with 15 points.
Jessica Barrera had a season-best eight points. Lauren Aguirre also scored eight points for the Lady Trojans.
Amidy Moreno added five points, Tori Garza scored two and Cylee Lopez chipped in one point.
The Lady Trojans, who are ranked fourth in both the TGCA and TABC 4A state polls this week, upped their mark to 26-2 on the year with the win.
They also improved to 9-0 in District 31-4A play.
Beeville 46, Sinton 27
The Lady Trojans got off to a slow start in the first quarter with just eight points, but pulled away from the visiting Lady Pirates at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on Jan. 21.
Beeville turned its 8-4 first-quarter lead into a 21-11 halftime advantage, then outscored Sinton 9-8 in the third quarter and 16-8 in the fourth quarter.
Gipson finished as the leading scorer for the Lady Trojans. She had just two first-half points, but racked up 16 in the second half for a game-best 18.
Del Bosque hit a trio of first-half triples on her way to finishing with nine points.
Lopez scored seven points, Longoria added five, and both Garza and Moreno finished with three points. Veronica Soliz added the other point for the Lady Trojans.
The win was the team’s 25th of the season, which gave Beeville’s senior players their 100th varsity victory in their four years with the program.