Beeville’s drastic departure from a team that relies almost solely on half-court offense to one that relies on an up-tempo style got off to a not-so-great start last week.
The Lady Trojans came up six points shy, 52-46, against Tuloso-Midway in their season and home opener Dec. 1 at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Beeville led just twice in the contest, and both times, that lead lasted less than a minute.
T-M got out to an early lead in the first quarter and carried a 16-9 advantage into the second quarter.
First-year coach Felicia Ramirez said she expected the sluggish start.
“It’s kind of expected. It’s the first game. We hadn’t played. We were off for three weeks,” she said. “We had a lot of cobwebs that we had to fight through.”
Beeville tied the game at 24 going into halftime and then, late in the third, grabbed its first lead at 34-33 when Carrah Davis hit her first career 3-pointer from the wing.
T-M regained the lead on its next possession, though.
In the fourth, Beeville tied the game at 37-37 and led once, but T-M responded both times to retake the lead.
The Cherokees pulled away late thanks to a quick 6-0 run, which was largely born out some untimely turnovers and ill-advised shots by Beeville.
“We have a lot of work to do. We need to learn to be patient and just trust (the system) and do what we do,” said Ramirez.
Ramirez said the team just hasn’t had time to acclimate to the change in offensive philosophy.
“I’m putting in some stuff, and they’re not used to seeing this,” she said. “... It’s a new system. We just have to work at it and get better at it.
“Once we do, we’ll be pretty dangerous.”
It was Ramirez’s first game as the head coach of her alma mater, which she helped lead to its first regional tournament appearance in 2006.
“It was pretty surreal,” she said about what it felt like to stand on the sideline as the Lady Trojans’ head coach. “I had butterflies just like I had whenever I played. I stomped on the court just like my coach used to do. It was pretty neat.
“It’s a feeling that I’m excited about, and I hope that I can continue the legacy here that the Lady Trojans have built.”
Davis finished as Beeville’s leading scorer in the loss with 13 points. She also chipped in four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Danielle Gonzales and Camryn Longoria also scored in double figures for Beeville with both pouring in 12 points. They also both grabbed five rebounds to tie for the team lead in the category.
Cylee Lopez and Asia O’Brian-Molina both added four points.
Lopez also added five steals.
