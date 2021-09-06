Kinlee Ramon and Jada Johnson led the Beeville girls cross country team to the championship at the Kenedy Invitational Aug. 21.
The duo both finished in the top 10 in the individual standings with Ramon taking fifth and Johnson taking 10th.
Ramon clocked a time of 14 minutes, 9.07 seconds to earn the fifth-place medal, while Johnson turned in a time of 14:40.682.
As a team, the Lady Trojans finished first with 39 points, while Stockdale was second with 55 and Kenedy was third with 69 points.
Beeville’s next five finishers crossed as a pack, taking 12th through 16th, respectively.
Erin Rivas was 12th in 14:57.08, Avery Silvas was 13th in 15:02.18, Noemi Alaniz was 14th in 15:11.95, Asia Molina was 15th in 15:13.65 and Caleigh Martin took 16th in 15:18.89
Angel Alba and Trace Fox both finished in the top 10 in the boys race, leading Beeville to a third-place finish behind McMullen County and San Antonio Home School.
Alba took fifth in 18:43.31, while Fox clocked a time of 19:31.03 to take eighth.
Rowdy Siddon was 12th for Beeville in 20:00.36, Darrian Munoz was 15th in 20:51.90, Taegan Cochran took 18th in 21:11.31, Devin Salazar took 23rd in 21:59.55 and Isaiah Rosales was 28th in 23:01.46.
In the junior varsity girls race, Kyla Kelley won the individual crown for the Lady Trojans. Alana Guerrero was fourth, Erin Trice was fifth, Aubry Rodriguez was seventh and Daniella Martinez took eighth.
In the junior varsity boys race, Emmanuel Liserio won the individual crown and Ryley Roschetzsky was the runner-up for the Trojans. Austin Hackney took seventh, Colby Rader was ninth, Robert Rosasa was 13th and Enrique Solis finished 15th.
