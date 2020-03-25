BEEVILLE – Just last month, the Kingsville Lady Brahmas gave Beeville a scare on the softball diamond at the Lady Trojan Throwdown.
On March 10, they finished the job against Beeville on the same field.
Kingsville racked up 11 hits and scored at least once in every inning but one to claim an 8-4 win over the Lady Trojans at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex.
The Brahmas jumped in front in the first inning and never trailed. They led 4-0 after two innings, which was the first of three four-run leads they would hold throughout the night.
Beeville came through with three runs in the third inning when Desiree Gonzales doubled to right to plate Jaylynn Gonzales, Gia Vela and Asia O’Brian-Molina.
Beeville’s only other run came in the sixth when Makayla Arevalo hit a solo home run to straightaway center to make it 7-4.
D. Gonzales’ double and her second-inning single accounted for half of Beeville’s four hits.
Arevalo’s home run and Makayla Mendez’s lead-off single in the bottom of the first were the other two.
Carolina Esquivel took the loss in the circle for Beeville. She gave up eight runs on 11 hits, struck out five and walked seven over seven innings of work.
Beeville fell to 5-14 overall and 0-2 in District 31-4A play with the loss.
Lady Trojans win twice at Mira’s Bayfront Bash
Beeville picked up a pair of wins at the Mira’s Bayfront Bash tournament, beating Del Rio 4-3 and Corpus Christi Ray 6-4.
Beeville trailed 3-1 going to the bottom of the fourth against Del Rio before winning the game in walk-off fashion.
Alexia Salazar got the rally started with a triple, then scored on a Zelda Salazar single. Two batters later, Mendez ended it with a two-out, two-run double that plated both Aubrey Lopez and Salazar.
Seven different Lady Trojans had one hit apiece in the victory.
Against Ray, Beeville broke a 4-4 tie with a pair of runs in the first extra inning to beat the Lady Texans.
Salazar drove in the first run in that extra stanza with a single, then Johnson followed with another RBI single.
Mendez went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a single to lead the Beeville offense. Esquivel was 2 for 3 with a double and a single.
Salazar also went 2 for 3, recording a triple and a single.
Esquivel got the win in both games. Against Del Rio, she allowed three runs on three hits and struck out five. Against Ray, she gave up four runs on five hits and struck out three.
Beeville lost its other four games, falling Moody 3-2, Calhoun 17-0, Antonian Prep 7-6 and Sinton 13-3.
Mendez had the team’s lone hit against Moody. She also scored a run, as did J. Gonzales.
Against Calhoun, Mendez again had the only hit with a single in the first.
Antonian Prep scored seven times in the first inning and rode that cushion to a win over the Trojans. Mendez and Vela both had two hits, while O’Brian-Molina, Arevalo and Z. Salazar had one hit apiece.
Sinton racked up 13 runs on eight hits to beat the Trojans. Beeville managed just three hits with Mendez, Vela and Arevalo each hitting singles.
Esquivel was the pitcher of record in all four of the losses as well.