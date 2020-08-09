BEEVILLE – Football, volleyball and cross country are officially on hold at Beeville ISD.
The district announced Sunday evening that it was indefinitely suspending all student activities as a safety precaution.
“Due to the rise in cases in Bee County and a few positive cases in Beeville ISD, all activities for students will be suspended indefinitely,” the district said in a release that was posted on social media.
“Our goal is to resume practices and activities as soon as possible after we conduct contact tracing to ensure all staff and students are safe. As always, our first priority is safety.”
Beeville is the second school in Bee County to suspend athletic activities in the face of challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skidmore-Tynan also suspended athletics after a football player was exposed to the coronavirus and two volleyball players tested positive for COVID-19 over the first week of practices.
Skidmore announced a 14-day stoppage with the hopes of returning on Aug. 20, while Beeville did not indicate a possible return date in its release.