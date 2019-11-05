BEEVILLE – In a match where every set was decided by the exact same score, the Beeville Lady Trojan volleyball team picked up its second district win of the season Friday.
The Lady Trojans downed West Oso in four sets at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The win pushed Beeville to 10-28 overall and to 3-10 in District 31-4A play on the year.
The winning side triumphed by the score of 25-21 in all four sets with Beeville winning the first, second and fourth sets, while the Lady Bears won the third set.
Eight different Lady Trojans had at least one kill in the win, including four with four or more.
Kamaria Gipson led the team with 11 kills, while Allie Estrada put down seven for the Lady Trojans. Jade Del Bosque scored five kills and Alexia Salazar had four kills.
Jaelyn Smith and Mikayla Newson both added two kills, while Carly Knapp and DeUndria Anderson had one kill apiece.
Tori Garza recorded a team-best 17 assists. Del Bosque added six assists.
Estrada led the team in aces with six, while Megan Del Bosque had three, Gipson had two and Garza had one.
Garza also led the defense with 16 digs on the night. J. Del Bosque recorded 11 digs, M. Del Bosque posted nine, and Estrada and Alisha Flores both had five digs.
Gipson had two solo blocks and two block assists.
In the junior varsity contest, Beeville won in two sets, taking the first set 25-21 and winning the second set by a 25-8 count.