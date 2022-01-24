Beeville’s boys and girls powerlifting teams both scored runner-up trophies at the season-opening Bobcat Classic hosted by Skidmore-Tynan Jan. 8.
The Beeville boys finished second to Rockport-Fulton by two points, while the Beeville girls were second to perennial powerhouse Calhoun by 13 points.
Skidmore-Tynan finished fourth on both the boys and girls side at the meet.
Beeville’s boys team boasted two champions and a runner-up at the event.
John Contreras won the 132-pound championship for the Trojans, while Xavier Aleman claimed the 275-pound championship. Contreras posted a winning total of 1,020 pounds, while Aleman’s winning total was 1,395 pounds.
Sniper Favela won the silver medal at 198 for the Trojans, posting a total of 1,175 pounds.
Carlos Reyes finished fourth for the Trojans at 220, while Juan Garcia and Aydon Sarate were fifth at 181 and 198, respectively.
Elijah Sustaita finished sixth at 165, Arve Vasquez was sixth at 181, Arnulfo Puga was seventh at 275, Noah Horton was eighth at 308, Daniel Adamez was ninth at 275, Noel Martinez was 10th at 198 and Jacob Martin took 12th at 181.
Two Lady Trojans won championships and four more finished as runners-up on the girls side.
Angelica Beltran won the 148-pound crown with a total weight of 910 pounds, while Mikaitlyn Anderson claimed the gold at 220 with a total weight of 885.
Alizen Moreno was the runner-up at 123 with a 650 total, Annica Gonzales took second at 132 with a 780 total, Mya Martin was silver medalist at 220 with a 875 total and Lilliana Flores took second at 259 with a total weight of 780 pounds.
Beeville also had two bronze medalists in Larissa Puga at 123 and Sophie Doubrava-Sanchez at 181.
Bianca Carrizales took fourth for the Lady Trojans at 114.
Yuritzia Luna was seventh at 198 and Kelly San Miguel finished 11th at 132.
Kris Laughlin and Keegan Westmoreland both won championships for Skidmore-Tynan at the meet.
Laughlin won the 181-pound championship with a 1,290-pound total, while Westmoreland claimed the 198-pound championship with a 1,210-pound total.
Taylor Swinnea finished second at 132 for Skidmore, while Conrad Padron was fourth at 308.
On the girls side, Skidmore had three runners-up and three bronze medalists.
Karelen Bastida second in the 97-pound class, while defending 3A state champion Marina Lopez was the runner-up in the 105-pound class. Maria Cantu was the runner-up at 181 for Skidmore.
The three bronze medalists for the Ladycats were Chloe Gibson at 132, Sivounay Ramirez at 165 and Daniella Villarreal at 198.
Paula Gonzales took fourth for Skidmore at 105 and Ariann Cisneros rounded out the scoring for Skidmore with a fifth-place finish at 132.
Skylette Cisneros was sixth at 148, Justine Ambrose was seventh at 148, Cassidy Landrum was seventh at 181 and Lilyanna Hernandez took 12th at 132.
