The Beeville Little League major boys all-star team added a second title to its haul by capturing the Texas East District 29 championship.
Beeville, the winner of Zone A, swept Zone B champion Aransas Pass to claim the district title at the Beeville Little League Complex inside Veterans Memorial Park and advance to the sectional tournament in Rosenberg.
Beeville claimed two wins over Aransas Pass in a de facto championship series because both teams entered unbeaten through the zone portion of the tournament.
In the first meeting, Beeville claimed a 3-1 victory over Aransas Pass to take the lead in the series.
Beeville, two days later, handed Aransas Pass a 6-4 loss to claim the district title.
The boys from Beeville were slated to make their debut in the sectional tournament July 2.
Minor softball
Beeville’s minor softball all-star team finished as the district runner-up.
Beeville entered the championship round unbeaten, but Rockport-Fulton won twice over Beeville to claim the district title.
Beeville, after an opening win over Banquete, beat Sinton 20-10 and South Live Oak County 10-0 in four innings to reach the district championship round.
Rockport-Fulton, which had fallen in its first game of the tournament to George West before rallying back to the finale, handed Beeville its first loss of the tournament 6-1 in the first game between the two teams.
Sydney O’Brien scored the lone run of the game for Beeville in the loss.
In the winner-take-all rubber match, Rockport-Fulton beat Beeville 9-0 to claim the District 29 title.
Minor baseball
The Beeville Little League minor baseball all-stars fell in the consolation final to go out of the tournament in third place in Rockport.
Beeville, after losing its opener, rattled off four straight victories to reach the consolation final.
The boys from Beeville beat Taft 15-4, then routed Refugio 12-1 before blowing past Live Oak County, 19-5.
The team’s run came to an end in the next round with a 9-6 loss to Odem, leaving Beeville just one win shy of an appearance in the district championship round.
Junior baseball
Beeville’s junior baseball all-star team was ousted from the junior tournament in Rockport by Ingleside.
Beeville, after its late-inning rally against Refugio came up short in the opening round, routed Sinton in its first consolation bracket game 15-5 to advance to the next round.
Beeville led 5-4 over Ingleside in the fifth inning, but Ingleside rallied to win 9-5 and knock Beeville out of the tournament.
