BEEVILLE – The undefeated season lives on.
The Beeville Trojans improved to 8-0 Friday night with a dominating 27-3 win over visiting Gonzales at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
It marks the first time in program history that Beeville has started a season with eight straight victories.
“It feels great,” said Trojan running back Jalen Spicer when asked how it felt to hear that his team was 8-0.
“We’re making history.”
The 1980 Trojan squad started the season 7-0 before losing to Gregory-Portland in its eighth game of the season.
This year’s Trojans one-upped that feat in impressive fashion against the visiting Apaches.
Beeville’s defense allowed Gonzales just one trip to the red zone, which ended with an interception by Caleb Bozant after a botched snap on a field-goal attempt.
After that, Gonzales never again moved inside the Trojan 25, scoring its only points on a 42-yard field goal with 4 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter.
The Apaches tallied 169 total yards on the night. They had 114 rushing yards and 55 passing yards, which included a 47-yard pass play on their first offensive play of the night that moved the ball into the red zone for the only time.
“We just shut them down with good, solid defense,” Bozant said about the way the defense played.
While the defense was busy holding the Apaches to a season-low three points, the Trojan offense was busy producing its sixth 400-yard outing of the year.
This one, a 419-yard performance, was the team’s most balanced of the season with 210 passing yards and 209 rushing yards.
In the first half, Spicer was the focal point of the attack.
Then, after Gonzales made adjustments, it was Ryan Camacho and Austin Alvarez who stood out in the run game.
Spicer finished the game with 109 receiving yards and 35 rushing yards.
“I think the kid is special,” said Trojan offensive coordinator Eric Soza about Spicer. “He’s really quick. And he understands what we’re doing and what the blocking schemes call for.”
Alvarez finished as the leading rusher with 72 yards on five carries, while Camacho carried it four times for 68 yards.
“They were wanting to stop the inside game first, so that’s why the outside game was working,” Soza said about the offensive success. “Then they made some adjustments and we were able to get some stuff on the inside.”
The inside game worked to finish off Beeville’s first scoring drive of the night when fullback Devn Palacios gave the Trojans all they would need to win with a 2-yard TD plunge less than four minutes into the contest.
That came just one play after Spicer took it down to the Apache 2 on his third catch of the drive, a 41-yard strike from Seth Gomez.
Spicer caught three passes for 75 yards and also rushed it once for 5 yards on the drive.
Bozant’s interception came on the ensuing Apache possession and his return of that pick put Beeville at its own 41.
Gomez hit Spicer for a 59-yard touchdown on the next play, putting the Trojans in front 14-0 with 3:24 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Gonzales kicked a field goal for its only points and Bozant kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Trojans to make it 17-3 at halftime.
Gomez scored on a 1-yard TD plunge late in the third quarter, just one play after a mesmerizing punt return by Andre Trevino that included two truck sticks of would-be Apache tacklers.
Gomez finished the game 8 of 15 for 210 yards and rushed for 14 yards on eight carries.
Bozant finished off the scoring three minutes into the final quarter with a 25-yard field goal.
The Trojans pushed their District 15-4A Division I record to 2-0 with the win.
They are a half game up on Boerne – their opponent this week – for the top spot in the district standings.
“We’ve got to stay disciplined,” Spicer said about remaining focused going into the final two weeks of the season.
“The coaches tell us not to let our heads get too big. We’ve just got to keep our nose to the grind and, every week, come out hard.”
“I’m real proud of (the kids). They’ve been great. The chemistry is there,” said Trojan head coach Chris Soza afterward.
“We’ve just been talking about going one game at a time. Win the week. They’ve done that.
“I’m real proud of them. They deserve it.”