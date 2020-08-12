BEEVILLE – And just like that, athletics are back on in Trojanland.
In a three-sentence release posted on social media and the district’s website, Beeville ISD announced Wednesday evening that all athletic activities would resume on Aug. 14.
“All athletic activities will resume beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 13,” read the first sentence of the release.
“In an effort to keep our students and communities safe, we will continue to monitor future situations and update you as more information is available,” the release continued.
“We remain committed to the safety of our students and staff.”
Trojan football coach Chris Soza confirmed that his team would return to the practice field on Thursday morning.
Beeville’s volleyball and cross country teams will also resume practices and games.