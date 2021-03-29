When Amidy Moreno stepped onto the platform for her first attempt in the squat at the state powerlifting meet, she suddenly realized she had forgotten one of the most important parts of her routine.
So she stopped, took a big step back off the platform and righted that wrong.
She quickly thanked the man upstairs with a sign of the cross, then she drove up a successful rep to kick-start a run to a state championship.
“It feels amazing. God bless. All praise to God. If it wasn’t for God, I don’t know what I would do,” Moreno said after clinching the gold. “He’s really helped me through everything I do. Every time I go up to lift, I always do a sign of the cross just to ensure that I have him with me by my side.”
He was right by the senior’s side as she ran away with the 181-pound state title at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 4A Division I State Championship, which was held at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi March 19.
Moreno polished off what had been a sometimes painful journey by claiming the championship with a winning total of 1,100 pounds.
“I’m real excited. I feel great,” she said as she readied to receive the medal she had been longing for since finishing third as a sophomore and then watching her junior campaign come to an abrupt end thanks to the cancellation of the state meet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She led wire-to-wire and did it in dominating fashion.
That dominance was on full display from the outset when she hardly grimaced in driving up her first attempt in the squat.
That attempt didn’t draw so much as a single bead of sweat from the senior, but it would have been enough to give her a 20-pound lead over the field.
On her second attempt, she set a state record, hitting a 440-pound attempt.
“I was real excited for it,” she said, “but I was real nervous for it because I didn’t know if I was going to do it.”
The often-stoic senior cracked a huge smile as she racked the bar and turned to celebrate her record.
It was clear, the gold medal in this weight class belonged to Moreno.
“She’s had the best numbers in the state, flat out,” said coach Marcelo Garcia, adding that the plan coming in was to drop Moreno’s openers to well below her bests, then turn her loose after that.
“... We played the numbers smart because we knew it was her meet to lose.
“I told her, ‘You can go for records or you can go for the title. You can go for a record that’s going to get broken later, or you can go and be a state champion forever.’”
State champion forever it is then.
Moreno drove up all three attempts on the bench press, including a 275-pound rep in the third round that tied her personal record.
She then hit all three of her attempts in the dead lift with the first attempt of 335 all but clinching the championship thanks to her 80-pound advantage over Gainesville’s Ashlyn Garrison.
Moreno added a 365 pull on her second lift before finishing with a pull of 385 on the final attempt of her prep career to officially clinch the title.
She won the weight class by 125 pounds over Garrison. Lindale’s Lala Moffitt finished third, Splendora’s Leah Hensarling finished fourth and Stephenville’s Arianna Rosati finished fifth.
Moffitt and Hensarling even stood in awe of Moreno after the competition. Before the medal ceremony, Hensarling walked up to Moreno to congratulate her and tell her she was a “bad ass and a half,” then, after the medal ceremony, when Moreno told her Moffitt she was a senior, Moffitt quipped, “Oh thank God.”
“She’s worked really, really hard,” Garcia said about Moreno. “... I’m just super proud of her. She’s a competitor.
“She’s been a champion in my heart for years. I always knew she had this in her.”
In addition to God, Moreno credited Garcia for turning her into a state champion.
“Without him, I don’t know what I would be right now,” she said of her coach.
“It’s been a wonderful ride. I’m going to miss her,” Garcia added. “She’s going to be missed greatly, but now she’s moving on to better things.”
But first, she will celebrate.
And get fitted for a ring.
“It means everything to me. I won a ring. It’s just everything,” Moreno said about what it means to be a state champion. “It shows that I really worked for this.
“All my hard work and my coach’s help paid off.”
And so did a little help from the man upstairs, of course.
