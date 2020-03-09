CYPRESS – Beeville’s five state wrestling qualifiers were all eliminated on the first day of the state wrestling tournament on Feb. 21 at the Berry Center.
Beeville’s four girls qualifiers – Chasey Oglesby, Alisha Flores, DeUndria Anderson and Mikaitlyn Anderson – were knocked out in the consolation bracket’s second round, while the lone qualifier on the boys side, Isiah Moorer, was eliminated in the consolation first round.
Oglesby finished her season 23-14 after going 1-2 in the 102-pound weight class.
She won her opener by pinfall, beating Katy Paetow’s Brittney Galindo in 1 minute, 2 seconds.
She lost by pinfall in 5:16 in the quarterfinals, then lost by pinfall in 4:11 to Carrollton Creekview’s Avery Campbell in her first consolation match.
Flores posted a 31-6 record for the year after winning her first and then losing her next two matches.
She beat Burleson Centennial’s Jalene Romero by pinfall in 4:29 in the first round.
In the quarterfinals, she lost a technical fall, 15-0. She then dropped a 3-2 decision to Waller’s Valeria Davila in the consolation bracket.
D. Anderson finished her senior year with a record of 25-5 after going 1-2.
She won by injury default over El Paso Ysleta’s Jazmine Garcia in 38 seconds after Garcia broke her wrist.
In the quarterfinals, she lost by pinfall in 4:35.
Brooks Academy’s Rose Scotello knocked Anderson out in the second round of the consolation bracket, downing her 7-3.
M. Anderson closed out her season with a record of 26-8 after going 1-2.
She beat Princeton’s Emma Lozada by pinfall in 4:47 in the first round before losing her next two.
She lost by pinfall in 1:43 in the quarterfinals, then lost 3-0 to El Paso Hanks’ Aalyah Villarreal in the second round of the consolation bracket.
In the girls team standings, the Lady Trojans finished 29th with 16 points.
El Paso Eastwood won the girls team championship with 125.5 points, while El Paso Hanks was the state runner-up 116 points.
Moorer lost both of his matches by pinfall to finish the season with a record of 26-9.
He lost in 1:50 to Saginaw’s Brandon Sanchez and then in 2:47 to Lucas Lovejoy’s Jack McKinney.
Canyon Randall won the boys team title with 146 points. Midlothian finished second with 77 points.