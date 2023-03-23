Beeville’s Colin Gomez won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles events at the 2023 Shirley Frnka Relays on March 2 in Goliad.
Gomez won the 110 hurdles in 15.69 seconds and 300 hurdles in 41.94.
The Trojans ended the meet by winning the 1,600 relay. Brian Rivas, Matthew Casas, Darion Perez and Davyn Perez combined for a time of 3:29.50.
Rivas, Joshua Arroyos, Gomez and Darion Perez teamed to take second in the 800 relay in 1:35.10.
Davyn Perez won the 400 dash in 52.83 and Casas was sixth in 54.42.
Rivas placed second in the 200 dash in 23.62 and teammate Ryan Rodriguez was sixth in 24.57.
Beeville’s Eric Walker took fifth in the 100 dash in 11.53 and Daniel Triplet was fifth in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 6.5 inches.
The Trojans finished third in the team standings with 77.5 points. Goliad won the team title with 92 points and Refugio was second with 91.
In the girls division, Beeville’s Carrah Davis won the long jump with a leap of 15-10.
Davis and Kyla Kelley, Kaydence Menchaca and Jennifer Carrizales teamed for third place in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:22.70.
Erin Rivas was second in the 800 run (2:30.71) and third in the 1,600 run (5:47.00). Jada Johnson placed fifth in the 3,200 run (12:49.00) and sixth in the 1,600 run (5:59.00). Avery Silvas was sixth in the 3,200 run (13:42.00).
Emily Olivares took third in the 100 hurdles in 17.72 and teammate Jayden Ford was fourth in 18.04.
Brittany Auzston was fourth in the shot put (33-1), Ford took fourth in the high jump (4-8) and Menchaca placed fifth in the 400 dash (1:04.52).
The Lady Trojans finished fifth in the team standings with 65 points.
Beeville Full Results
Varsity Girls
3200M Run
5th Place: Jada Johnson
6th Place: Avery Silvas
800M Run
2nd Place: Erin Rivas
100M Hurdles
3rd Place: Emily Olivares
4th Place: Jayden Ford
400M Dash
5th Place: Kaydence Menchaca
300M Hurdles
4th Place: Jayden Ford
6th Place: Emily Olivares
1600M Run
3rd Place: Erin Rivas
6th Place: Jada Johnson
4 x 400M Relay
3rd Place: Emily Olivares, Jayden Ford, Erin Rivas, and Kaydence Menchaca
Long Jump
1st Place: Carrah Davis
Shot Put
4th Place: Brittany Auzston
High Jump
4th Place: Jayden Ford
JV Girls
1st Place overall in the meet
3200M Run
3rd Place: Khloe Avalos
4 x 100M Relay
1st Place: Gabriella Pesina, Brielle Batch, Liberty Gonzales, and Ambrye Cortez
800M Run
2nd Place: Khloe Avalos
6th Place: Alexis Fuentes
100M Hurdles
1st Place: Harper Green
3rd Place: Jocelyn Rodriguez
4 x 200M Relay
1st Place: Gabriella Pesina, Brielle Batch, Liberty Gonzales, and Ambrye Cortez
400M Dash
2nd Place: Ceecee Dembo
300M Hurdles
1st Place: Harper Green
4th Place: Jocelyn Rodriguez
200M Dash
4th Place: Elisa Vasquez
1600M Run
3rd Place: Khloe Avalos
4 x 400M Relay
1st Place: Gabriella Pesina, Julianna DeLa Rosa, Ambrye Cortez, and Harper Green
Long Jump
1st Place: Ceecee Dembo
Shot Put
1st Place: Mia Garcia
2nd Place: Reagan Norquist
Discus
3rd Place: Mia Garcia
5th Place: Reagan Norquist
High Jump
1st Place: Ceecee Dembo