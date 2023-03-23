Beeville’s Colin Gomez won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles events at the 2023 Shirley Frnka Relays on March 2 in Goliad.

Gomez won the 110 hurdles in 15.69 seconds and 300 hurdles in 41.94.

The Trojans ended the meet by winning the 1,600 relay. Brian Rivas, Matthew Casas, Darion Perez and Davyn Perez combined for a time of 3:29.50.

Rivas, Joshua Arroyos, Gomez and Darion Perez teamed to take second in the 800 relay in 1:35.10.

Davyn Perez won the 400 dash in 52.83 and Casas was sixth in 54.42.

Rivas placed second in the 200 dash in 23.62 and teammate Ryan Rodriguez was sixth in 24.57.

Beeville’s Eric Walker took fifth in the 100 dash in 11.53 and Daniel Triplet was fifth in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 6.5 inches.

The Trojans finished third in the team standings with 77.5 points. Goliad won the team title with 92 points and Refugio was second with 91.

In the girls division, Beeville’s Carrah Davis won the long jump with a leap of 15-10.

Davis and Kyla Kelley, Kaydence Menchaca and Jennifer Carrizales teamed for third place in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:22.70.

Erin Rivas was second in the 800 run (2:30.71) and third in the 1,600 run (5:47.00). Jada Johnson placed fifth in the 3,200 run (12:49.00) and sixth in the 1,600 run (5:59.00). Avery Silvas was sixth in the 3,200 run (13:42.00).

Emily Olivares took third in the 100 hurdles in 17.72 and teammate Jayden Ford was fourth in 18.04.

Brittany Auzston was fourth in the shot put (33-1), Ford took fourth in the high jump (4-8) and Menchaca placed fifth in the 400 dash (1:04.52).

The Lady Trojans finished fifth in the team standings with 65 points.

Beeville Full Results

Varsity Girls

3200M Run

5th Place: Jada Johnson

6th Place: Avery Silvas

800M Run

2nd Place: Erin Rivas

100M Hurdles

3rd Place: Emily Olivares

4th Place: Jayden Ford

400M Dash

5th Place: Kaydence Menchaca

300M Hurdles

4th Place: Jayden Ford

6th Place: Emily Olivares

1600M Run

3rd Place: Erin Rivas

6th Place: Jada Johnson

4 x 400M Relay

3rd Place: Emily Olivares, Jayden Ford, Erin Rivas, and Kaydence Menchaca

Long Jump

1st Place: Carrah Davis

Shot Put

4th Place: Brittany Auzston

High Jump

4th Place: Jayden Ford

JV Girls

1st Place overall in the meet

3200M Run

3rd Place: Khloe Avalos

4 x 100M Relay

1st Place: Gabriella Pesina, Brielle Batch, Liberty Gonzales, and Ambrye Cortez

800M Run

2nd Place: Khloe Avalos

6th Place: Alexis Fuentes

100M Hurdles

1st Place: Harper Green

3rd Place: Jocelyn Rodriguez

4 x 200M Relay

1st Place: Gabriella Pesina, Brielle Batch, Liberty Gonzales, and Ambrye Cortez

400M Dash

2nd Place: Ceecee Dembo

300M Hurdles

1st Place: Harper Green

4th Place: Jocelyn Rodriguez

200M Dash

4th Place: Elisa Vasquez

1600M Run

3rd Place: Khloe Avalos

4 x 400M Relay

1st Place: Gabriella Pesina, Julianna DeLa Rosa, Ambrye Cortez, and Harper Green

Long Jump

1st Place: Ceecee Dembo

Shot Put

1st Place: Mia Garcia

2nd Place: Reagan Norquist

Discus

3rd Place: Mia Garcia

5th Place: Reagan Norquist

High Jump

1st Place: Ceecee Dembo

