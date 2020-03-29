BISHOP – Beeville’s AD Patton and Goliad’s Xavier Perry will represent the area at the state powerlifting meet, if or when it is held.
The two both earned tickets to the state meet with runner-up finishes in their weight classes at the THSPA Region V meet.
Perry was the first to qualify with his silver medal-winning performance in the super heavyweight division at the Division III portion of the meet on March 12.
He posted a total weight of 1,490 pounds to edge out Aransas Pass’ Ruben Leal for the final qualifying spot in the weight class.
Edinburg IDEA’s Ryan Garcia won the title with a 1,600-pound total.
Perry led the weight class by 30 pounds with his 670-pound squat.
He then pressed 345 pounds before pulling 475 pounds on the dead lift platform.
The Tigers finished 12th as a team with seven points with Perry contributing five, while Adrian Valdez and Paul Rojas added one point apiece with fifth-place finishes in their weight classes.
Valdez was fifth at 132 with a total weight of 1,000 pounds. He squatted 365, pressed 230 and pulled 405 for the Tigers.
Rojas was fifth at 275 with a total weight of 1,390 pounds. He put up 550 in the squat, pressed 350 and pulled 490.
Clayton Klekar finished seventh for the Tigers at 220 with a 1,410-pound total.
Natalia won the Division III championship with 27 points. Edinburg IDEA was second with 21.
For Skidmore at the Division III meet, John Cuevas was the lone lifter to place, taking sixth at 275. He posted a total of 1,375 pounds behind a squate of 560, a press of 330 and then a dead lift of 485.
Logen Schanen bombed out at 165 and John Rodriguez was disqualified at 275 for the Bobcats.
On March 13, Patton earned his ticket to the state meet by taking second in the 220-pound weight class at the Division II meet.
The junior got the silver on the body-weight tiebreaker after posting a total of 1,460 pounds, tying with Poteet’s Moses Carrasco.
Patton squatted 585 pounds, then pressed 335 pounds in the bench press. He finished things off with a 540-pound pull in the dead lift.
Patton’s five-point performance helped the Trojans finish 10th in the team standings. Navarro won the team title with 23 points, Ingleside was second with 19 and Rockport-Fulton finished third with 18 points.
Donovan Longoria and Corey Francis provided Beeville’s other three points by taking fourth and fifth, respectively, in their weight classes.
Longoria was fourth at 123 with a 930-pound total. He squatted 335, pressed 205 and pulled 390.
Francis was fifth at 132 with his 1,000-pound total. He squatted 355, pressed 270 and pulled 375 in the dead lift.
John Contreras finished seventh at 132 and Jake Arroyos was seventh at 220 for the Trojans.