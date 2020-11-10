CORPUS CHRISTI – The Calallen Wildcats officially eliminated the Beeville Trojans from playoff contention last week in a Week 10 showdown on the Cats’ home field.
Calallen rushed for eight touchdowns and more than 300 yards on its way to a 62-21 win over the Trojans.
“We just played a team that was a lot better than we were,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza after the loss, which dropped his team to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in district play. “They’re strong, big, fast, everything. That’s why they are ranked like they are. We just got beat physically.”
The Wildcats scored at least twice in every quarter and never trailed.
They led 14-0 after one quarter and held a 28-7 edge at halftime. After three quarters, the hosts led 48-14.
They averaged more than 10 yards per play with 454 total yards on 44 plays.
Beeville, meanwhile, had 239 yards on 65 offensive plays, including just 51 on the ground.
Quarterback William Harper had his hand in on all three Trojan touchdowns, throwing for a pair of scores and rushing for another.
He hit Jalen Spicer for a 37-yard TD in the second quarter on a reverse flea flicker play. In the fourth quarter, he hit Spicer again, this time for a 7-yard TD to polish off the game’s scoring.
His rushing TD was a 3-yarder in the third quarter.
Harper threw for 188 yards on 16-of-27 passing and rushed for 27 yards on seven carries.
Spicer led the team in both rushing and receiving with 101 yards on seven catches and 29 yards on nine rushes.
The loss was the most lopsided for the Trojans since a 44-point setback at the hands of La Vernia during the 2014 season.
It is the fifth straight since the team’s 34-13 win over Somerset on Sept. 18.
Soza stayed positive after the loss, heaping praise on his banged-up squad for not throwing in the towel.
“We’ve got kids playing banged up; they’re hurt. We’ve got kids playing out of position. I’m proud of them. They didn’t give up. They didn’t throw their helmets down,” he said. “It was a good, clean, hard-fought game against a bigger, physical football team. They played hard and I’m proud of the boys.
“This is what we have and this is what we’ve got to finish the year with.”
Beeville will finish the year Friday by hosting Miller at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve got to finish strong,” said Soza. “We told the kids, ‘Don’t check out.’ We’re still checked in and we’re going to finish the year. We can control the things we can.
“It’s just one of those rough years. We’ve got to finish the year strong.
“We’re playing now for pride and it’s homecoming (this) week, so we want to finish the year right.”
