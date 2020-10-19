PORT LAVACA – All six runners of Beeville’s runners finished in the top 10 at the Calhoun cross country meet on Oct. 2.

Jada Johnson, who was a state qualifier and won Beeville’s first district cross country title since 2012 a year ago, and Derick Gonzales both finished as runners-up in the girls and boys races, respectively, for Beeville.

Johnson finished with a time of 15 minutes, 11 seconds on the 2-mile course, which featured a leg where runners had to run in the sand on the beach.

Gonzales clocked a time of 13:34 to finish as the runner-up in the boys division.

Rowdy Siddon took sixth for Beeville in 14:00, while Austin Hackney clocked 14:11 to finish seventh.

Avery Silvas posted a time of 16:33 to finish eighth for the Lady Trojans, while Noemi Alaniz was ninth with a time of 16:40.

