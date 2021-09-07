The Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan volleyball teams both participated in the Sinton tournament Aug. 19-21.
Beeville went 2-1 in bracket play, beating Aransas Pass in three sets and Kingsville in two sets, while falling to Edna in three sets. In pool play, the Lady Trojans went 1-2, falling to King and Tuloso-Midway in two sets before beating Skidmore-Tynan in three sets.
•Beeville 2, Aransas Pass 1 – Aransas Pass won the opening set 25-21, but Beeville took the second set 25-23 to extend the match and captured the win with a 17-15 win in the third set. Alexia Salazar had five kills, nine digs and five aces, while Carly Knapp had four kills and two blocks. Aaralyn Del Bosque had 10 assists, while Megan Del Bosque had eight digs.
•Edna 2, Beeville 1 – The Lady Trojans captured the first set 25-16, but the Cowgirls took the second set 25-14 and then won the third set 15-10. Knapp had six kills, while Salazar had five kills and two aces. A. Del Bosque registered seven assists and two digs. M. Del Bosque had six digs and two aces.
•Beeville 2, Kingsville 0 – Beeville won the opening set 25-19 and then took the second set 25-23. Salazar recorded six kills, six digs and two aces to lead the Lady Trojans. Kayla Salazar had three kills. A. Del Bosque recorded six assists and KJ Cascarano had five. M. Del Bosque tied for the team lead in digs with six. Cylee Lopez served up two aces.
•King 2, Beeville 0 – The Lady Mustangs won both sets by counts of 25-7 to sweep Beeville. A. Salazar had two kills and two digs for Beeville. A. Del Bosque recorded four assists.
•Tuloso-Midway 2, Beeville 0 – The Cherokees swept Beeville with victories of 25-12 and 25-9. A. Salazar had three kills, while K. Salazar recorded two kills. A. Del Bosque led in assists with five. Larissa Gonzales led the team in digs with four.
•Beeville 2, Skidmore-Tynan 1 – Beeville opened the match with a 25-17 victory before Skidmore-Tynan won 25-15 in the second set. The Lady Trojans won the contest with a 15-11 triumph in the third set. Knapp led Beeville’s offense with five kills, while A. Salazar had four kills, one block, six digs and one ace. Jaida Gonzales recorded two blocks. A. Del Bosque had 16 assists, while M. Del Bosque recorded a team-best 12 digs. Lopez had two aces. Jenna Vasquez led Skidmore-Tynan with 10 kills and 12 digs. Mariella Gonzales recorded seven kills and four digs. Mailey Hardin had 10 assists and eight digs, while Samantha Gutierrez registered eight digs.
Skidmore-Tynan went 3-0 in bracket play at the Sinton tournament, winning the bronze bracket championship. The Lady Cats beat Alice, George West and Zapata in two sets. In pool play, the Lady Cats went 0-3, falling in two sets to King and Tuloso-Midway before the three-set loss to Beeville.
•Tuloso-Midway 2, S-T 0 – The Cherokees won the first set 25-12 and then claimed a 25-16 win in the second set. Vasquez had four kills and five digs for Skidmore. Brandi Cash and M. Gonzales both had three kills. Hardin had 10 assists. Gutierrez had eight digs.
•King 2, S-T 0 – The Lady Mustangs won the opening set 25-11 and the second set 25-18. M. Gonzales led the team with six kills. Vasquez had two kills. Gutierrez led in digs with six, while Hardin and Vasquez had five digs apiece. Hardin led in assists with eight.
•S-T 2, Alice 0 – The Lady Cats downed Alice, winning 25-17 in the first set and 25-21 in the second set. M. Gonzales and Vasquez each had four kills to lead the Lady Cats. Neddia Gonzales recorded three aces. Gutierrez recorded 26 digs, Kaitlyn Salinas had 15 digs and Vasquez had 12 digs.
•S-T 2, Zapata 0 – The Lady Cats beat Zapata in two sets thanks to a pair of 25-11 wins. M. Gonzales had eight kills to lead S-T. Vasquez recorded five kills and 11 digs. N. Gonzales had six aces. Gutierrez registered three aces and six digs. Hardin had 15 assists.
•S-T 2, George West 0 – Skidmore swept the Lady Horns 26-24 and 25-21. Vasquez and M. Gonzales both had seven kills. Vasquez added seven digs, while M. Gonzales added six digs. Salinas led in digs with 20. Hardin had a team-best 16 assists to go with five digs. Cash, N. Gonzales and Hardin each had two kills.
Beeville 3, Falfurrias 0
In a regular-season matchup on Aug. 20 at Falfurrias, the Lady Trojans swept the Belles, winning 25-23 in the first set, 25-22 in the second set and 25-14 in the third set.
Knapp recorded a team-best 11 kills in the victory, while A. Salazar and J. Gonzales each had five kills. A. Salazar also had 12 aces in the win. A. Del Bosque led in assists with 26. M. Del Bosque had 10 digs, while Lopez had six digs.
In the JV contest, Beeville won in two sets, 25-11 and 25-18.