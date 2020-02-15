AUSTIN – To say that Beeville’s new football district is tough is, well, an understatement.
The UIL released the new district alignments on Feb. 3 and they slotted the reigning District 15-4A Division I champions into arguably the most difficult district in the entire division.
“It is what it is. ... It’s going to be tough,” said Trojan football coach Chris Soza when asked if liked or hated where his team landed in the biennial realignment.
The Trojans will again be members of District 15, but this time the district features six teams, five of which dropped down from 5A.
Alice, Calallen, Calhoun, Miller and Tuloso-Midway will join the Trojans in the new district.
“It was kind of what I thought,” Soza said. “I was just hoping that Port Lavaca would have gone north. I was thinking Alice maybe would have gone south.
“But, it’s kind of what I thought.”
Four of the five who dropped down made the playoffs in 5A last season. Miller went to the third round in 5A Division I, while, in 5A Division II, Calallen went to the fourth round, and Alice and Calhoun went to the second round.
T-M was the lone exception, but the Warriors still posted their most wins in a single season since 2013 going 4-6 on the year.
“It’s going to be a tough district,” said Soza. “Everybody there dropped down from 5A but us, so everybody is a big 4A Division I. They all made the playoffs except for T-M, but they got much better.
“It’s going to be interesting.”
As for basketball and volleyball, Beeville landed in District 26 alongside Calhoun, Ingleside, Miller, Rockport-Fulton, Sinton and West Oso.
It’s a less-than-ideal landing spot for basketball because it means a bi-district matchup against District 25, which is home to multiple tradition-rich hoops programs.
“I was kind of surprised,” Soza said about the alignment for hoops and volleyball. “... It’s going to be competitive. 4A is competitive. We’ll have to go to work every week.”
Goliad will also be in District 15 at the 3A Division I level.
The Tigers landed with Aransas Pass, Edna, Industrial, Mathis, Orange Grove and Palacios.
“It’s going to be a very competitive district. There’s some very good teams in that district,” said Tiger coach Kevin Salazar, who was still hours away from being installed as the head football coach when the alignments were released.
“I think it’s going to be a real strong district. ... Every week will be a grind.”
Skidmore-Tynan will return to District 16 for football in 3A Division II.
The Bobcats will rejoin Banquete, Hebbronville, Monte Alto, Odem, Santa Rosa and Taft in the southernmost district in the division.
“I would like to say I was surprised, but I really wasn’t,” said Bobcat coach John Livas. “We figured we were going to go back down south into our old district, District 16. ... It didn’t really come as a surprise.
“I’m excited to come back to our old district and see some of our old foes.”
For basketball and volleyball, Goliad and Skidmore will remain together in District 29, which saw only one major change with the addition of Orange Grove.
District 29 will now feature Goliad and Skidmore-Tynan with Aransas Pass, George West, Mathis, Odem, Orange Grove and Taft.
Bee County’s northernmost team will go back to the 2A Division II’s southernmost district with Pettus moving out of District 15 and into District 16.
“I was a little bit surprised. I didn’t think we would get put in a seven-team district,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez. “Everything we had seen early on was it being a five-team district with everyone spread out.”
The Eagles will be in District 16 with Agua Dulce, Falls City, Louise, Runge, Woodsboro and Yorktown.
“I think it’s going to a very competitive district,” Enriquez said. “You still have Falls City, and until somebody beats them, they’re going to be the favorites to win the district again.
“I think everybody else has a chance.”
For basketball, the Eagles will be in District 31 with Kenedy, Port Aransas, Refugio, Three Rivers, Woodsboro and Yorktown.
For volleyball, which features 1A and 2A schools combined into districts, Pettus will be in District 28 with Austwell-Tivoli, Bloomington, Kenedy, Nordheim, Refugio, Runge, Woodsboro and Yorktown.