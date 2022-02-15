Bee County schools took the top two spots at the Tuloso-Midway Invitational girls powerlifting meet in Corpus Christi Jan. 29.
Beeville captured the team championship, while Skidmore-Tynan claimed the runner-up trophy at the event.
Beeville tallied 32 points, besting Skidmore-Tynan by five. Tuloso-Midway finished third with 25 points.
Angelica Beltran and Mya Martin both won individual crowns for Beeville at the event.
Beltran claimed the 148-pound championship with a 360-pound squat, a 210-pound press and a 385-pound dead lift to total 955 pounds.
Martin captured the gold at 220. She posted a winning total of 870 pounds behind lifts of 330, 240 and 300.
Beeville also had one silver medalist and four bronze medalists.
Bianca Carrizales took the silver at 114, posting a total of 635 with lifts of 245, 135 and 255.
Nysa Huq, Alizen Moreno, Cyrianna Serrano and Sophie Sanchez won bronze medals. Huq’s came at 105 with a total of 535, Moreno’s was at 123 with a total of 740, Serrano’s was at 132 with a total of 675 and Sanchez’s was at 181 with a total of 785.
Addison Estrada scored Beeville’s other point with a fifth-place finish at 181. She posted a total of 730 pounds.
Jennifer Rodriguez was sixth at 165, Kelly San Miguel was ninth at 132 and Yuritza Luna was ninth at 181.
Chloe Gibson won Skidmore-Tynan’s lone individual crown at 132. She squatted 315, pressed 165 and dead lifted 285 for a winning total of 765 pounds.
Ariann Cisneros claimed the silver medal behind Gibson at 132. She posted a total of 680 on lifts of 285, 125 and 270.
Maria Cantu (181) and Daniella Villarreal (198) both won silver medals for the Ladycats. Cantu posted 830 with lifts of 320, 190 and 320, while Villarreal hit lifts of 405, 200 and 320 for a 925-pound total.
Skylette Cisneros claimed a bronze medal at 165, posting a total of 690 pounds.
Skidmore’s other points came from a fourth-place finish by Justine Ambrose at 148. She posted a 630-pound total.
Lilyanna Hernandez finished ninth at 148.
Beeville boys eighth at T-M
Beeville finished eighth in the boys portion of the Tuloso-Midway Invitational. The Trojans posted 11 points on the day.
Matthew Salinas and Xavier Aleman led the Trojans, winning silver medals. Salinas was the runner-up at 220 with a total weight of 1,210 pounds thanks to lifts of 490, 260 and 460. Aleman took the silver at 242 thanks to lifts of 565, 395 and 465 for a total of 1,425 pounds.
Arnulfo Puga provided Beeville’s other point with a fifth-place finish at 275. He posted a total of 995 pounds.
Daniel Adamez was sixth at 275, Aydon Sarate was eighth at 198, Jacob Martin took 10th at 181 and Parker Garza was 15th at 181.
Skidmore-Tynan was 11th at the meet.
Conrad Padron won a silver for the Bobcats at 308. He hit lifts of 460, 306 and 405 for a total of 1,170 pounds.
Keegan Westmoreland finished fourth for the Bobcats at 198, posting a total of 1,235 pounds.
Victoria East won the team title with 40 points. Victoria West was second and West Oso finished third.
