CORPUS CHRISTI – Beeville rallied to force a fifth set against West Oso on Sept. 29 by winning back-to-back sets, but couldn’t finish off the Lady Bears.
West Oso won the fifth set by three points, 15-12, to claim a win over Beeville.
The loss dropped Beeville to 7-8 overall and to 2-4 in District 26-4A play on the year.
Oso rolled to wins in the first two sets of the match, winning 25-13 and 25-14, respectively.
However, Beeville staved off the loss by winning both the third and fourth sets. The Lady Trojans triumphed 25-23 in the third set, then won the fourth set by a 25-19 count.
Allie Estrada hit .370 for the match and had 17 kills to seven errors on 27 attacks to lead the Lady Trojan offense.
Alexia Salazar added seven kills, while Darian Henson had five kills. Jaelyn Smith added four kills and Carly Knappe recorded three.
Beeville had 14 aces over the five sets with Salazar serving up six of them and Estrada recording four.
Aubrey Johnson, Mikayla Newson, Maggie Martinez and Megan Del Bosque each had one ace.
Estrada also led the team in digs with 23. Del Bosque added 15 and Salzar recorded 10. Newson and Henson both had seven digs.
Jaelyn Smith led the team with three blocks.
Newson had a team-best 21 assists.
Estrada recorded 13 assists to complete a triple-double for Beeville.
Sinton 3, Beeville 0
District-leading Sinton handed the Lady Trojans in three sets on Sept. 25.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-17, the second set 25-13 and the fourth set 25-22.
Knapp led the Beeville offense with six kills, while Salazar put down five and Estrada recorded four.
Del Bosque had a team-best 13 digs for the Lady Trojans.
Beeville won the junior varsity contest in two sets (25-15, 26-24), while Sinton won the freshman contest in two sets (25-3, 25-18).
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•