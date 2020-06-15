BEEVILLE – Four Trojan soccer players earned special distinctions from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO).
Arturo Escandon-Zertuche was the top honoree for the Trojans, who won their first district title in program history in 2020.
Escandon-Zertuche was named to the second team all-state team in Conference 4A.
Fellow Trojan forward Diego Flores was a first team selection on the 4A All-Region IV team.
Brandon Guerrero also earned first team all-region honors for the Trojans as a midfielder.
Tyler Reed was named to the second team all-region team.
Two Lady Trojan soccer players named all-region
Jacey Taylor and Nickole Stroman were recently named to the TASCO all-region team.
Taylor, the daughter of Lady Trojan coach Scott Taylor, was named to the 4A Region IV first team.
Stroman received honorable mention for the Lady Trojans.