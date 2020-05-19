BEEVILLE – Five Trojan boys soccer players and one Lady Trojan soccer player were named District 30-4A all-district award winners late last month.
Arturo Escandon-Zertuche, Jacob Salazar, William Gamez, Brandon Guerrero and Diego Flores were announced as award winners for the district championship-winning boys team.
Escandon-Zertuche was named the offensive MVP in the district, while Salazar was named the MVP midfielder. Gamez shared the MVP goalkeeper award with Rockport-Fulton’s Michael Gonzalez.
The district’s utility player of the year award went to Guerrero, while Flores was named the newcomer of the year.
Coach Calli Barber was named the district’s coach of the year for the second straight season after leading the Trojans to the first district title in program history.
Rockport-Fulton’s Joel Gonzalez and Edgar Deleon won the district’s other two superlative awards with Gonzales claiming the most valuable player award and Deleon winning the defensive MVP award.
Beeville also landed five players on the all-district first team with seniors Tyler Reed, Christopher Cantu, Malik Alabi, Marco Valadez and Michael Williams all earning the distinction.
Erik Imes, Dylan Hernandez and Danny Vazquez were selected to the all-district second team, while Rowdy Siddon earned honorable mention.
Jacey Taylor shared the top honor on the girls side of the ledger.
The junior shared the district’s most valuable player award with London’s Brookelynn Ortega.
The district’s other six superlative awards were split between Rockport-Fulton and London. The winners from Rockport-Fulton were Kaelan Whidden (offensive MVP), Danielle Dawkins (defensive MVP), Emily Resendez (utility player of the year) and Riley Parker (newcomer of the year). London’s Haley Proctor won the MVP midfielder award, while Jennie Evans won the MVP goalkeeper award.
Rockport-Fulton’s Mitchell Lynch was named the district’s coach of the year.
Beeville landed four players on the all-district first team with Taylor, Nickole Stroman, Carly Knapp and Kylie Cantu earning the distinction.
Juniors Ariceli Garcia, Brianna Olivares and Alisabeth Castillo were named to the all-district second team.
Arianna Garcia, Caleigh Martin, Kayla Salazar and Jennifer Carrizales received honorable mention for the Lady Trojans.