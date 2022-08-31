The Beeville Lady Trojans improved to 5-4 on the season with a 25-13, 14-25, 25-19, 25-23 non-district volleyball win over the Aransas Pass Lady Panthers on Aug. 16.
Harper Green had 10 kills, two aces and digs for the Lady Trojans.
Beeville was also led by Jaida Gonzales’ nine kills, three blocks and two assists; Abby del Bosque’s 16 assists, five blocks and four kills; KJ Cascarano’s 12 assists and four kills; Cylee Lopez’s 10 digs and four aces; and Aaralyn del Bosque’s 16 assists.
Beeville won the JV match 25-15, 25-6 and freshman match 25-9, 25-14.
