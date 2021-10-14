The Beeville tennis team closed out its district slate Sept. 27 with a home loss to Rockport-Fulton.
The Trojans had won three matches when Rockport-Fulton won the clinching 10th match of the evening. In total, Beeville won six out of the 19 matches contested at the Trojan Tennis Complex on the campus of AC Jones High School.
Beeville got five of its six wins from Lady Trojans, including three in singles play.
Kinlee Ramon bested Rockport-Fulton’s Maddie Crabb 7-5, 6-2 at first singles, while Sofia Alaniz beat Brooklyn Torres 6-0, 6-1 at fifth singles. Lila McFall won the sixth singles match for Beeville by a score of 6-0, 6-0 over Jacque Crabb.
Kinlee Ramon and Layla Ramon then teamed up to win the first doubles match for Beeville, beating M. Crabb and Torres 6-1, 6-0.
McFall and Ava-Chanel Olivares teamed up to win the third doubles match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Beeville’s other win came in boys singles when Noah Garcia topped Beau Blankenship in fifth singles. Garcia won a 7-3 tiebreaker to win the first set 7-6, then claimed a 7-5 triumph in the second set of the match.
In the other five boys singles matches, Noah Salas (first), Augustus Rucker (second), Colby Rader (third), Taegan Cochran (fourth) and Jordan Padron (sixth) fell in two sets.
In boys doubles, Rucker and Cochran lost at first doubles, Garcia and Padron lost at second doubles and Rader and Nicholas Martinez lost at third doubles.
Salas and Melina Ramirez lost the mixed doubles match in two sets.
On the girls side, L. Ramon fell in two sets at second singles, Gabriela Speedon lost in two sets at third singles, Ramirez lost in three sets at fourth singles, and Alaniz and Randi Aguirre lost in two sets at second doubles.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•