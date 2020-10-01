spt 9-24 beeville TN gabby speedon.jpg

Beeville's Gabriela Speedon returns a ball for the Trojans during their win over West Oso Sept. 15. (Photo by Kevin J. Keller)

BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones tennis team claimed its first win of the season in its home debut last week.

The Trojans breezed past visiting West Oso, clinching the match by a 10-1 count on their way to winning 17 of the 19 matches overall.

Beeville won all nine matches on the girls side.

Kalee Kroen won a first singles 6-1, 6-1 over Aracely Salinas; Kinlee Ramon won 6-1, 6-1 at second singles over Aleajah Reed; Emily Reese won 6-2, 6-0 over Ginger Figueroa at third singles; Gabriela Speedon won 6-0, 6-0 over Jazaryth Borunda at fourth singles; Sofia Alaniz won 6-0, 6-1 over Isabella Carrion at fifth singles; and Soledad Cuellar won by default at sixth singles.

In doubles play, Ramon and Reese won 6-1, 6-3 at first; Claire Portwood and Alaniz won 6-0, 6-0 at second; and Randi Aguirre and Melina Ramirez won by default at third.

Kroen teamed with Desmond Givens to win the mixed doubles match 6-0, 6-2 for the Trojans.

On the boys side, Beeville won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.

Givens defeated Jeremiah Curiel at first singles 6-0, 6-0; Brandon Dang beat Luis Garcia 6-1, 5-7, 10-1 at second singles; Ryan Martinez downed D’Schon Simmons at third singles 7-5, 6-2; Lukas Moreno beat Jordan Cox 6-0, 6-1 at fifth singles; and Colby Rader beat Sediq Shariff 6-1, 6-1 at sixth singles.

In doubles play, Dang and Martinez won 6-0, 6-3 at first, while Keys and Rader won 6-0, 6-0 at second.

