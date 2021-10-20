Beeville’s fall tennis team will head into the postseason riding the high of a dominant road following a road trip to nearby Goliad.
The Trojans shut out Goliad, winning all 19 matches to close out the regular season.
Beeville opened postseason play Monday (Oct. 11) by hosting the Calhoun Sandcrabs.
In the regular-season finale, all 12 singles and all seven doubles matches went to the Trojans.
In boys singles play, Noah Salas, Augustus Rucker, Colby Rader, Taegan Cochran, Noah Garcia, Jordan Padron and Nicholas Martinez all won for the Trojans.
Salas won 8-1 at first singles, Rucker won 8-1 at second singles, Rader won 8-2 at third singles, Cochran won 8-0 at fourth, Garcia won 8-0 at fifth, Padron won 8-0 at sixth and Martinez won 8-1 at sixth.
In boys doubles, Rucker and Cochran won 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles, Garcia and Padron won 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles, and Rader and Martinez won 6-1, 6-3 at third doubles.
Kinlee Ramon, Layla Ramon, Gabriela Speedon, Sofia Alaniz, Lila McFall and Samantha Rivas each won singles matches for the Trojans in girls singles.
K. Ramon won 8-2 at first, L. Ramon won 8-1 at second, Speedon won 8-1 at third, Alaniz won 8-7 at fourth, McFall won 8-0 at fifth and Rivas won 8-0 at sixth.
In girls doubles, the Ramon sisters were victorious 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles, while Alaniz and Randi Aguirre won 6-4, 6-0 at second doubles. McFall and Ava-Chanel Olivares won 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles.
In mixed doubles, Salas and Tiki Moore won 4-6, 6-0, 10-7 for Beeville.
