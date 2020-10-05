BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones tennis team rolled to another victory on Sept. 21, routing visiting Miller.
For the second straight match, Beeville won every match on the girls side on its way to winning 15-4 over the Buccaneers.
Kalee Kroen won 6-0, 6-0 over Alexis Orozco in first singles for Beeville, while Kinlee Ramon claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win over Lidia Paz Mondragon in second singles.
Gabriela Speedon won 6-3, 6-1 at third singles over Brianna Torres; Sofia Alaniz won 6-0, 6-1 over Rebecca Gonzales at fourth singles; Soledad Cuellar won 2-6, 7-5, 10-5 over Deznaryah Quintero at fifth singles; and Melina Ramirez won 6-2, 6-0 over Krista Wagner at sixth singles.
At first doubles, Ramon and Emily Reese won 6-1, 6-0, while Alaniz and Claire Portwood won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles. Randi Aguirre and Ramirez won 6-1, 6-1 at third doubles for Beeville.
Desmond Givens, Ryan Martinez, Kelton Keys and Colby Rader won singles matches on the boys side for Beeville.
Givens won 6-2, 6-3 at first singles over Zion Riojas; Martinez claimed a 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory over Juan Jesus Dominguez at third singles; Keys won 6-1, 6-2 at fourth singles over Alex Arredondo; and Rader won 6-3, 6-1 over Nikoli Martinez at sixth singles.
Lukas Moreno and Noah Salas got Beeville’s only boys doubles win with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at third doubles.
In the mixed doubles match, Givens and Kroen combined for a 6-0, 6-0 victory for Beeville.
