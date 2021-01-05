The Beeville Lady Trojans won the first road district contest of the season Dec. 18, besting state-ranked Sinton.
The Lady Trojans, behind the play of point guard Cylee Lopez, beat the Lady Pirates 52-30 at Sam May Gym to improve to 2-0 in District 26-4A play and 4-3 overall.
Lopez poured in a game-high 17 points for Beeville in the victory, which included a 5-of-10 shooting performance from outside the arc.
The sophomore guard also grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and tallied three steals to help Beeville to the victory.
Beeville built a 13-8 advantage in the opening quarter, then pushed its lead to 27-15 by halftime.
The Lady Trojans then outscored Sinton 13-8 in the third quarter and 12-7 in the fourth to complete the win.
Camryn Longoria scored nine points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds in the win.
Raylei Perez and Asia Molina both added eight points to the cause for Beeville, while Carrah Davis and Amidy Moreno both scored four points.
Moreno and Davis also both had four rebounds.
Davis added eight steals and six assists as well.
