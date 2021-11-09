The Beeville volleyball team wrapped up its season Oct. 26 with a road loss to Rockport-Fulton.
The Lady Trojans fell in three sets, finishing the season with a mark of 16-21 overall and 2-10 in District 26-4A play.
Rockport handed the Lady Trojans losses of 25-11 in the first set, 25-9 in the second set and 25-16 in the third set.
Carly Knapp paced Beeville with six kills, while Alexia Salazar had five kills. Knapp also had one block, while Salazar added eight digs and the team’s only ace of the night.
Jaida Gonzales recorded three kills and Kayla Salazar had one kill for the Lady Trojans.
Megan Del Bosque led the team in digs with 10. Cylee Lopez added four and Larissa Goznales had two digs. Jayden Ford added a block.
Aaralyn Del Bosque had a team-best eight assists. K.J. Cascarano had six assists.
Rockport also won both sub-varsity contests in two sets. The Lady Pirates won the junior varsity match 25-7, 25-8, and claimed the freshman match 25-13, 25-20.
Sinton 3, Beeville 0
Sinton swept Beeville in three sets in Sinton Oct. 22. The hosts won the first set 25-15, the second set 25-9 and the third set 25-21.
Knapp had five kills to lead Beeville’s offensive unit. Gonzales and A. Salazar both had four kills, while Ty Hernandez had three kills and Erin Dembo had one kill.
Knapp and Ford both had one block in the loss.
M. Del Bosque recorded 12 digs, while A. Salazar had 10 digs. Lopez added seven, Cascarano recorded six and Hernandez added five.
M. Del Bosque also had the team’s lone ace.
Cascarano led in assists with 11, while A. Del Bosque added seven.
Sinton also won both sub-varsity contests. The Lady Pirates won 25-8, 25-12 in the junior varsity match. The set scores for the freshman match were unavailable at press time.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•